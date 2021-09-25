Sky's iPhone 13 deals offer some of the cheapest prices on all four devices

All four of Apple's new iPhone 13 handsets are now available to buy and if you're looking to get them on a budget, Sky Mobile is looking like one of the best places to go right now.

Across all four of the devices, Sky has some of the cheapest prices in the UK. Go for the iPhone 13 mini and bills will start at £30 a month. Jump up to the iPhone 13 and it starts at £33. The Pro and Pro Max only push your costs up to £39 and £43 a month.

Obviously those costs are far below the average spend for iPhone 13 deals and that's for two reasons. Firstly, those prices will get you 3GB of data, although you can boost that for an additional cost, going up to 50GB.

Secondly, Sky operates its contracts on a system called Swap24. This is essentially a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

If you are looking to purchase one of the iPhone 13 devices, you might have to wait a while until its delivery. Retailers across the UK are seeing delivery times exceeding a month right now on the Pro and Pro Max, including Sky.

Sky's best iPhone 13 deals right now:

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 13 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can do that too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for any of the prices above and, if you realise later down the line that the data cap you chose isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price, but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.