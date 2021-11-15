Sky Mobile's Black Friday sale offers 50% off iPhone 13 and Samsung S21 Ultra deals

Sky Mobile has joined the battle for Black Friday supremacy, offering some of the cheapest prices around on key handsets including both Apple and Samsung's flagship devices.

Sky's Black Friday is simple - get 50% off any 60GB tariff. That includes Sky's 60GB SIM plan and all phone contracts with that much data. That means a host of key devices including the iPhone 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 trio, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more.

While the 60GB plans offer the largest discount, Sky is also offering even cheaper prices if you opt for a smaller data cap, landing some of the cheapest prices across all devices.= on its Swap 24 plans (see below for more details).

While we would love to list out all of the excellent savings you can get here, Sky Mobile is offering 50% off roughly 34 handsets...instead, we've listed our absolute top picks below. For the full list of deals, head to Sky Mobile's website.

Sky's best Black Friday phone deals

Sky SIM | 12-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Sky SIM | 12-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £30 £15 per month

This 50% discount on 60GB plans also extends to Sky's SIM plans. That means you can now get a 60GB SIM plan from Sky for only £15 a month. That's a fantastic price, especially considering Sky was originally charging £30 for it!

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36-month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

If you get to 24 months with your new device and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for any of the prices above and, if you realise later down the line that the data cap you chose isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price, but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.