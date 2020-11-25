Save up to £700+ with Sky's Black Friday deals - cut costs on Sports, Cinema and more

Of all the Black Friday deals you'll be tempted by over the next couple of days, few will save you in excess of £700! But if you think it's high time to amp up the TV package in your household, then Sky's Black Friday deals can do just that.

Sign up to a Sky TV deal by November 30 and you can add your choice of Cinema, Sports, Kids - or all of them! - for half the usual price.

- Head to the Sky website to take advantage of this 50% off discount

While the savings on each package look attractive enough (you'll knock £270 off Sky Sports over the 18-month contract, for example), you stand to save a breath-taking £711 if you go for Sky's Ultimate TV Bundle. You can read more below about what that includes, or simply get yourself over to the Sky website and check it out.

In short, think of a TV package that includes every Sky channel going, Sky Q, 500+ box sets, cranks the picture up to Ultra HD, includes multiscreen for the whole family AND throws in Netflix as well - and you're getting somewhere close.

Sky Black Friday deals 2020: the best packages

Save £700 on this package Ultimate Sky TV Bundle | £40 setup fee | £106 £66.50/pm | Save £711

If you're after the full Monty, you can save a huge £40 a month if you go for Sky's flagship Big Bundle. That'll get you Sky Sports, Cinema, and Kids, plus Netflix and the standard selection of Sky channels – all available in Ultra HD and with Multiscreen so you can watch on up to 4 screens.

View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Sports | £20 setup fee | £55 £40/pm | Save £270

The maxed-out Sky Sports package is usually £30 alone, so a 50% reduction with this deal will take a hefty chunk off your monthly bill. You'll be paying £40/pm all-in for the classic Sky channels, plus access to the EFL, F1, Golf Majors, NFL, IPL cricket and even more.View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Cinema | £20 setup fee | £44 £34.50/pm | Save £189

Film buffs should take notice of this combination. Now just £9.50 a month, Sky Cinema gives you access to over 1,000 movies on demand, a fresh premiere every day, and exclusive releases – all in HD. While its regular price of £19/pm isn't too bad, this deal makes it an absolute steal.View Deal

That's not all however, as the 50% offer extends to all of Sky's add-ons. Here's a fuller list, so you can pick and choose the Sky TV package that works best for you and your household:

Save more this Black Friday

If you're also in the market for a new TV to enjoy all this content on, we can help you save a ton of cash and get the best price with the very best Black Friday TV deals. And, if you like to stream when you're out and about, we've got plenty of Black Friday phone deals to save you money, as well as all the best Black Friday broadband deals.