Save on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 with these early Black Friday deals

If you need a pair of true wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a great choice – and right now, US and UK buyers can get them with a hefty discount thanks to these early Black Friday deals. (Not in the US / UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Usually $299.95 in the US, Amazon has slashed the price of these true wireless earbuds to just $269.98, which is a saving of nearly $30 – and not far away from the lowest price we've ever seen.

Meanwhile, UK buyers can get these buds for £244.95 at Sevenoaks, which is an early Black Friday saving of over £34.

US buyers can also save on the Sennheiser CX 400BT, with a neat $50 saving on the new earbuds, which only launched in September.

Today's best Sennheiser wireless earbuds deals

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299.95 $269.98 at Amazon

These Sennheiser earphones are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, and with nearly $30 off, they've hit their lowest price in the US. They come with active noise cancellation, incredible sound, and sleek looks, they're a great choice.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: $199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

These buds may have only launched in September, but they've already been given a $50 discount in this early Black Friday deal – and with great sound quality, comfy fit, and easy controls, they're a steal.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £279 £244.95 at Sevenoaks

£35 off these incredible true wireless earbuds is a great early Black Friday deal, and with ANC, Hi-Res Audio support, and a stand-out design, these Sennheiser earbuds are among the best you can buy in 2020.View Deal

The sound quality, battery life, and design of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are nothing short of excellent, and we would wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone looking for an alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM3.

We did find that those with smaller ears may find them a little uncomfortable, but their sleek looks make them stand out from other true wireless earbuds on the market.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT are a cheaper alternative to these flagship earbuds, but they're still fantastic in their own right, with fantastic audio quality and a super comfortable design – and having only been launched in September, we're surprised to see them discounted this early in their lifespan.

Should I wait for Black Friday?

You may be wondering whether these prices will drop even further over Black Friday, which lands on November 27 (though deals are already starting to roll in).

It's possible, but we don't think we'll see discounts much larger than this, as both these earbuds are relatively new.

Of course, if you're looking for deals on other models, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday headphones deals and Black Friday AirPods deals pages for the latest discounts as we find them.

Not in the US/UK? Check out the best deals we've found around the world below: