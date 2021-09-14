PS5 system update that lets you upgrade your internal storage arrives September 15

Sony has announced that the PS5’s second major system software update is set to be released globally tomorrow, September 15.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, platform experience senior vice president Hideaki Nishino outlined what the update includes – and there’s a variety of pleasing upgrades and quality of life improvements for PS5 owners to enjoy.

The most significant change is the ability to add M.2 SSD storage to the PS5. Users can pop off the PS5’s faceplates and install one of Sony’s recommended M.2 SSDs, which lets players store and play PS5 games and PS4 games directly on a new internal drive. Check out our guide on how to upgrade PS5 internal storage and the best SSD for PS5 so you buy the right one.

The new PS5 update also adds 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, which was previously only available when using headphones. You can use the DualSense controller’s microphone to measure your room acoustics to apply the 3D audio setting that’s optimized for your room.

There’s more good news on the audio front, too. Those who own Sony’s PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will be able to access an equalizer setting within Sound Controls, so you can tailor how Sony’s official headset sounds more to your liking. It's a bit of a game-changer for Sony's headset.

Various user interface enhancements will make it easier to view, personalize and manage your game content and console experience on PS5, like the ability to customize the Control Center. Sick of scrolling all the way to the right to turn off your console? Move the Power options to the front of the queue.

A new trophy tracker has also been added, which should please those who like to hunt down in-game achievements. PlayStation Trophies are also easier to view, thanks to a new vertical layout and progress percentage tracker.

Sony has also upgraded the PS Remote Play as part of the new PS5 system update. The PS Remote Play app now lets users use a mobile data connection when Wi-Fi isn’t available. You’ll also be able to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App from September 23.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/SolidMaks)

The latest PS5 system update makes some welcome changes to Sony's console, such as the ability to upgrade the storage. We've also found the PS5's interface to be far more intuitive after the latest update (we've been beta testing the firmware for a while now), thanks to simple changes like clearly labeling which platform each game is on.

We're still waiting for a few more notable improvements, though: 1440p support and VRR. The PS5 currently defaults to 1080p when connected to a 1440p display, which is a common monitor resolution preferred by many gamers. There's also no variable refresh rate support, which can eliminate screen tearing and helps mask any minor framerate drops. The Xbox Series X supports both of these, so hopefully, we'll see it come to the PS5 soon.

Of course, the biggest hurdle that Sony is facing is keeping the PS5 in stock. If you're still searching where to buy a PS5, stay tuned to TechRadar as we're checking every retailer to help you secure a console at retail price.