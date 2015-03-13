Trending
 

Samsung's Galaxy S6 Active will let you dunk your smartphone

Tougher than the Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6

We haven't even had the chance to properly review the Samsung Galaxy S6 yet but rumours of a Galaxy S6 Active edition of the handset have been rolling in.

Last week we speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Active may bring a waterproof design similar to that seen on the Galaxy S5, and according to a new source this is definitely the case.

Insider sources known to SamMobile have revealed the Galaxy S6 Active (SM-G890A) will have a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED+ display, the same as the Galaxy S6 features.

Rad and rugged

It'll also come with the same Exynos 7420 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage and a 16MP rear and 5MP front shooter set up as the Galaxy S6.

The biggest change will come in the dimensions of the handset that will now be 73.6 x 146.9 x 8.8mm compared to the Galaxy S5's 70.5 x 143.4 x 6.8 mm.

The Galaxy S6 Active will also bring in a new battery cell at 3500mAh, an upgrade of almost 1000 mAh.

SamMobile's source also reveals it'll be first showing up on the AT&T network and there's no news of the actual release date or which territories it'll arrive in.

