LG Mini GD880 finally unveiled

LG has announced the Mini GD880, a phone it says is a 'response' to unwieldy large touchscreen handsets on the market.

The phone appears to be mostly about its design, with LG extolling the virtues of the 'smallest and slimmest' 3.2-inch touchscreen phone on the market.

The touch display also extends to the edges of the phone, which LG says gives it "a finish that is as smooth as ice".

Socially conscious

There's Wi-Fi, A-GPS, a 5MP camera with face detection and push email too under the skin to add some decent phone features to the game.

There's also 7.2Mbps HSDPA and social networking tools, such as Social Network Connect, which allows linking of your online buddies to their contacts on the phone (similar to that seen on the LG Intouch Max Android handset).

"We developed the LG Mini in response to specific requests from actual consumers who were unhappy with current full touchscreen phones that are too bulky, too clunky and too expensive," said Dr. Skott Ahn, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

We've been told the LG Mini GD880 will be given an April UK release date, so we're looking forward to see if this phone is a Pop upgrade or something more powerful.