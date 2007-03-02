Motorola loses motorazr.com domain

Motorola has missed out in a battle to gain the motorazr.com domain name because it could not prove when it started using the 'motorazr' moniker.

According to the ruling , Motorola didn't file the Motorazr trademark until mid-2005 yet had been using it for over a year. The domain was registered by R3 Media in July 2004.

The case was judged by the Artibration and Mediation Center of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The judgement panel didn't receive proof Motorola were using the Motorazr mark before the domain was registerd.

"'Motorola clearly was not interested in using the MOTORAZR name' at the time of the product launch," claimed R3 - as quoted in the judgement papers.

A blog currently inhabits motorazr.com. Vincent Nguyen, writing on the blog says "The WIPO Administrative Panel invited Motorola on several occasions to prove use of the Motorazr mark before they registered it in June 2005, abut they were unable or unwilling to do so."

"Instead, they claimed that anything involving Moto (which had been registered back in 2001) should come under the Motorola umbrella and be protected as a mark of their own."