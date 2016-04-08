If this is the new Moto X, Motorola is finally adding a fingerprint scanner

One thing the Moto X Style and Moto X Play missed out on was a fingerprint scanner – but that may be about to change on the next flagship Motorola phone.

A picture, supposedly of the rumored Moto Infinity has appeared on Facebook, with the source is claiming it's a Motorola prototype device.

The accompanying post calls it the Moto Infinity and claims the home button at the bottom of the phone is also a fingerprint scanner. It also looks like it'll support USB-C, looking at the slot at the bottom of the phone.

Motorola has held out against fingerprint technology while almost all of its competitors have included scanners on recent handsets. Motorola hasn't included fingerprint scanning tech on a phone since the ATRIX, released in 2011.

Earlier this year, there was confusion over whether fingerprint scanners would feature in the new Motorola phones. Lenovo SVP Chen Xudong said in an interview that every Motorola phone would include a scanner, but later it was clarified that he was speaking exclusively about the Chinese market.

Whether this device turns out to be real remains to be seen. As ever, take with a hefty pinch of salt.

Via Pocket Now