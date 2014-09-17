Do it yourself: Moto Maker is now live in the UK

The Moto X won't go on sale in the UK until the end of September, but if you're dying to get started on designing your new phone, the good news is that Motorola has set its Moto Maker live.

This is the first time that the phone customiser will be available to the UK, having previously been an exclusive to the US. The toolkit will let you design the colours, finish, trim and memory of the phone to meet your personal preference.

You can also engrave a message on the back, if that's your thing. Some of these options will cost you extra, mind: bumping up the internal storage from 16GB to 32GB will set you back £40, while that lovely bamboo finish comes at a £20 premium.

All in all, you're going to spend a minimum of £419.99, but you won't be able to get your hands on it just yet.

Once you've finished your design, you'll be able to email it to yourself and hold onto it until the phone is made available later this month. Go have a play right now.