O2 currently has the UK's best mobile phone deals - Samsungs and iPhones included

There's no denying it, O2 has had some of the absolute best mobile phone deals of late, especially on the higher-end of the smartphone market. Throughout January so far, some of our favourite offers have been on the network. Big data, cheap monthly costs or freebies to entice you in, O2 has had it all in early 2019.

Whether you're in it for the Priority rewards or O2's brilliant countrywide coverage the network is know for its high quality, making it the second most used in the UK. But going straight to O2's website isn't such a good idea, as the prices tend to be higher than you can find from other third-party (but still utterly trustworthy) retailers. They're where you'll find the very best O2 mobile phone deals, with our top five favourites picked out below.

We know you may have concerns with very recent memories of signal issues plaguing O2. They seem to have now been sorted. But if they still give you cause to avoid O2 or if you simply want to know all your options, then you can always head to our best mobile phone deals page to see what the likes of EE, Vodafone and Three can offer.

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from Mobiles.co.uk | £125 upfront (with 10OFF) | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

If you've been chasing Note 9 deals hoping for the best price, this O2 deal could be for you. To start off, £34 a month is an absolutely great price for one of the most costly phones right now. Following it up with £135 upfront (£125 with our code 10OFF) and finishing it with a chunky bit of data. Total cost over 24 months is £941

Are you more of an Apple fan than Android? Well you can get the iPhone XS at a good price on O2 as well, but it will cost you a bit more. For £58 a month and £49 upfront you can get a 75GB of data iPhone XS. That's a great price in the world of high-end iPhones, especially with that much data.

2. iPhone XR

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code and auto cashback) | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34 | £90 cashback

If you've been wanting an iPhone XR on O2 then you're in luck! O2 seems to have all of the best XR deals right now but this is our favourite. Just £34 a month is a great place to be and that £165 upfront gets a whole lot better with the £90 cashback being offered. An all round great deal on a great device. Total cost over 24 months is £881 (after cashback)

If you were wanting the iPhone XR but with more data Mobile Phones Direct has a 75GB of data XR for £49 upfront and £43 a month which is another brilliant deal on the device.

3. Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 from Mobiles.co.uk | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | Effective £28pm

Want one of the best camera phones to date? Well you can get it with this O2 deal and you don't even have to pay much to get it. For just £28 a month you get 15GB on a top flagship device and don't have to pay anything upfront, sounds pretty great to us. Total cost over two years is £672 (after cashback)View Deal

The only drawback is that to get such a barnstorming price, you need to claim cashback over five instalments over the course of the contract. It's a little bit of pain for significant gain. Doesn't sound like your kind of thing? Then check out our entire guide to the best Pixel 3 deals instead.

4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Mobile Phones Direct| FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

You will not find a better Mate 20 Pro deal than this. Yes £45 a month might seem like a lot but in comparison to all of the other Mate 20 Pro deals out there this is a bargain and not to mention you're getting a tonne of data! A great price on a truly innovative device. Total cost over 24 months is £1080

5. SIM only

O2 SIM only | FREE upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £15pm | 12 month plan

This is the best O2 SIM out there. For £15 a month you get 6GB of data. While this isn't ground breaking in the world of SIM only deals it is the choice we would suggest to those who are loyal to O2. You can go cheaper but you'll be taking a hit to your data cap. Total cost over 12 months is £180

We're not going to lie to you, O2 isn't very competitive on SIM only compared to what you can get on other networks, You can find all of your options using our best SIM only deals page but if you're set on O2 then you can find the best deal above.

