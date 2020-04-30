Nintendo Switch in stock at Amazon - but act quick

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon, with a £299.99 price sitting well with hungry players this week. That means you can grab a grey Nintendo Switch console right now, but you'll have to move fast - this deal won't last long on the shelves. This is an incredibly in-demand item, and we expect it to be out of stock within a matter of hours, so move fast to grab your Nintendo Switch while it's still in stock.

Grab the Nintendo Switch console for £299.99 at Amazon.

That's an excellent deal considering recent demand surges have pushed the price of any remaining stock up to eye-watering heights over the last few weeks, despite some retailers receiving shipments over the last few days.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch in stock at Amazon

Nintendo Switch | £299.99 at Amazon

Amazon is the most recent retailer to replenish their stock of the Nintendo Switch console. You'll find the grey console available for a £299 price right now, which is an excellent offering considering recent demand surges. Move fast, though, this will likely sell out incredibly quickly.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons + Mario Kart 8 | £279.99 at Very

That's right, an Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Lite bundle has hit the shelves, and this one also offers Mario Kart 8 as well. That means you can get into your deserted island life for less this week and get some kart racing action in as well. Grey Model | Yellow Model

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Extra game | £239.99 at Argos

Grab a Nintendo Switch game for £40 when you pick up the Switch Lite console at Argos right now. You're choosing from Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team, and Super Mario Party here, so if there's a game in this bundle not covered by others, Argos is your best bet. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow ModelView Deal

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're struggling to find more stock you'll want to check out our guide on where to buy a Nintendo Switch.