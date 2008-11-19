Virgin Media launches 16Mb ADSL service

Virgin Media has launched a new 16Mb ADSL broadband package for those on its 'National' broadband service.

Previously, Virgin Media's non-fibre optic customers have been limited to 8Mb connections but they will now have the option to double that.

Virgin is launching the deal with a three-month trial for all ADSL customers to take advantage of for no charge.

After that period, it will cost an extra five pounds to keep the extra 8Mb of service.

In addition, the extra package can be added or removed at any time without the need for a contract.