Best wireless routers 2018: the best routers for your home network

These days, so much of what we do every single day is online, and there’s nothing worse than having your work – or even your leisure – interrupted by a shoddy wireless connection. So, these days it’s extremely important to go out and invest in one of the best wireless routers on the market. After all – in this connected world, there’s nothing worse than losing your connection.

Fast service won’t do too much good if your router isn’t up to the task. Don’t worry, though, we here at TechRadar picked out the best wireless routers you can buy in 2018.

1. Google Wifi

The future of wireless networking gets affordable

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 101.41 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 47.53 Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per Wifi point (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) | Features: AC1200 2 x 2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi, TX beamforming, Bluetooth Smart ready

Super simple setup

Great value

Limited hardware control

Lower AC rating

Google Wifi is the future of wireless routers – there’s no way around it. With it, you can finally say goodbye to the days when the only way to achieve wireless freedom was to scatter the best wireless extenders in every corner of your home. The the premise of Google Wifi is simple – buy a set of points and place them in key locations around your home. Then you just scan a QR code and you’re all done. It’s not just the best wireless router in the world – it’s also the easiest to use and set up.

2. Asus RT-AC86U

Performance as loud as the design

Speed: : 802.11ac 1734 Mbps down | Connectivity: : 5 x Gigabit LAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 | Features: : MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS WTFast Gamers Private Network

Extensive firmware

Great speed and coverage

Complex firmware

Divisive looks

Anyone who’s familiar with Asus, and especially its more gamer-centric products knows exactly what they’re getting themselves into here – especially regarding design. The Asus RT-AC86U looks like the result of a Mountain Dew-fueled deal with the devil, and it will certainly stand out wherever you put it. Underneath that garish design forever, is hardware that, for its price, wholly stands up against its competition. You won’t be paying a premium here for the ‘gaming hardware’ and, if you’re looking for a fast router at a good price, you can’t really go wrong here.

3. Netgear Orbi

Wireless coverage that’s high-end, almost to a fault

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 90.14 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 93.69 Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 3 LAN for Router, 4 LAN for Satellite), 1 x USB 2.0 port | Features: 4GB flash memory, 512MB RAM, AC3000, MU-MIMO ready

Excellent coverage

Easy setup

Mighty pricey

Finicky Wi-Fi band settings

Unlike Google Wi-Fi, the Netgear Orbi wireless mesh system comes with just two units instead of three: a router and a satellite, much like a cell phone signal booster. And, it may be expensive, but it's worth it – its simple setup, requiring little more than being plugged into a modem and a wall adapter, makes the Orbi extremely accessible. Add in its fantastic performance, and it’s easy to see why the Netgear Orbi is one of the best routers you can buy in 2018.

4. Samsung Connect Home

The smart choice

Speed: AC1300 (5GHz: 866Mbps; 2.4GHz: 400Mbps) | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet per Wifi point | Features: MU-MIMO, Smart-home hub, Tri-band Wi-Fi, Smart device management

Affordable

SmartThings hub

Wi-Fi features not as robust as others

In 2018, we’re living in a time when many everyday appliances and devices are being controlled by a smart-home hub. Now, while this does wonders for convenience, having all those wireless routers, modems and hubs can start to clutter things up. Thankfully, the Samsung Connect Home is here to save us all from clutter. It’s not going to be the most feature-rich router on the market, but it’s competitive enough with the Google Wifi while still packing in the SmartThings hub that it’s still one of the best routers – especially if you have a ton of smart devices.

5. TP-Link Archer C5400 v2

Weird looks, great performance

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: up to 2,167 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: up to 1,000 Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x LAN, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 | Features: MU-MIMO, Tri-band Wi-Fi, 8 external antennas, Alexa voice control

Fast and powerful

Alexa and IFTTT support

Expensive

If you want high-end wireless performance from a device that looks like something out of an 90s Sci-Fi movie, you’re going to want to check out the TP-Link Archer C5400 v2. Sure, it’s not a Mesh Wi-Fi system like Google Wi-Fi, but it’s unique in its ability to bridge consumer and enterprise users by offering high end features at an affordable price point – and with easy setup. Yeah, it looks weird, but if you’re looking for the best router for a large home, you really can’t do much better.

6. Netgear Orbi Pro

A mesh router for the office

Speed: 802.11AC 3Gbps | Connectivity: 1 x Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN | Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, easy setup, traffic separation

Easy to deploy

Fantastic performance

Very expensive

If you work in an office, and you’re ready to bring your networking into the modern age with one of the best routers for businesses, you seriously need to check out the Netgear Orbi Pro. Much like the Netgear Orbi mentioned earlier in this guide, the Orbi Pro is a modular Wi-Fi mesh system, but it makes some design and performance changes that specifically cater to the business user. It’s not cheap, but if you run a business where you can’t afford anyone slowing down due to slow Wi-Fi, it’s worth every penny.

7. Amplifi HD

Bringing style to mesh networking

Speed: 802.11AC 1300mbps | Connectivity: 1 x Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN | Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, LCD touchscreen

Modern aesthetic

Easy to set up

More expensive than competition

It might be more expensive than the Google Wifi for similar performance, but the Amplifi HD has a clean, modern aesthetic that might just be worth it. While for some people, aesthetic doesn’t really matter, it does mean that no one will be ashamed of installing this router in a nice open space – which will only boost its already great performance. In our testing, we didn’t notice a difference in performance, whether right next to the main router, or upstairs next to one of the included mesh units. This is one of those routers that matches great performance with great looks – as long as you have the cash to support it.

8. Linksys WRT32X Gaming Router

A gaming router with the performance to back it up

Speed: : AC3200 | Connectivity: : 1 x Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x eSATA/USB 2.0 | Features: : Killer Prioritization Engine, Customized Firmware, 1.8GHZ Dual-Core CPU, MU-MIMO

Great Wi-Fi speed

Easy to use firmware

Very expensive

The Linksys WRT32X may not look all that different than Linksys’ heavy-hitter, the WRT3200. And, well, it’s actually not very different at all. The WRT32X succeeds because it takes all of the successful components of one of the best routers we’ve ever used, and packs them in a gaming-centric router with a custom firmware that’s extremely easy to navigate and a very subdued and attractive visual design. You’ll be paying a premium for this repackaging, but if you’re looking for a reliable latency and online gaming performance, the Linksys WRT32X takes one of the best routers and tailors it to your needs.

9. Billion BiPac 8900AX-2400

A highfalutin router that doubles as a modem

Speed: 802.11ac: 2,400Mbps 802.11n: 2,400Mbps | Connectivity: 1 x DSL port, 4 x 1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports, 1 x EWAN Ethernet port, 1 x USB 2.0 | Features: Built-in ADSL2+ modem, 1 x 2.4GHz; 1 x 5Ghz bands, LED status lights, reset button, power button

Good performance

ADSL2+ modem included

Clunky interface

Only USB 2.0

Billion has done it again and delivered the fastest router it’s ever released. Boasting a throughput of 2,400Mbps over both a 2.4GHz and 5GHz band, the BiPac 8900AX-2400 is a beast – even if we wouldn’t consider it aesthetically pleasing. In lieu of a dated interface, this router features a wide range of ports for added storage down the line on top of integrating a state of the art ADSL2+ modem.

10. Starry Station

Wi-Fi made easy (and attractive)

Speed: 802.11ac: 1,300Mbps 802.11n: 450Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit LAN port | Features: Dual-band Wi-Fi technology, 3.8-inch LCD touchscreen, embedded speaker/microphone

Elegant, simple interface

Touchscreen offers info and control

May need to rewire source

Gets noticeably loud

For those of us stubbornly sticking to whatever wireless modem our ISP rented out to us, the Starry Station makes Wi-Fi a breeze without handing over piles of cash each month to a greedy conglomerate. It’s not just fast, featuring download speeds that are usually around the same as a Verizon FiOS stock router, but it’s also beautiful – enough that you won’t feel the need to hide it away in a cabinet, obstructing its signal. Plus, it manages to avoid those pesky numerical gateways that no one actually ever remembers.

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Linksys Velop .

Joe Osborne, Bill Thomas and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article