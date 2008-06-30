Vodafone announces new MySpace deal

Shares in Vodafone rose today following the announcement by the UK mobile operator of a deal with News Corp's MySpace to offer footage from Vodafone-sponsored music events to MySpace users.

The new 'Vodafone Music Reporter' service will be made available in Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK – allowing music fans to mix-up their own content with that of others in classic Web 2.0 fashion.

Festival reporters wanted

UK MySpace users can check out www.myspace.com/vodafonemusicreporter_uk to share their pics and videos of Vodafone Music Unlimited events.

"I guess content is what they want now to drive volumes over the 3G network," a trader told Reuters.

Vodafone shares were up 2.2 percent following the news.