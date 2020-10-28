Best Vodafone mobile plans in Australia (January 2021)

Vodafone has switched up its mobile plan offering, and it’s still offering the best value for money mobile plans among the three major telcos. But there’s a catch – Vodafone’s discounted plans are only available on new services, and you can only take advantage of the cheaper rate for your first 12 months.

Still, that’s decent bang-for-your-buck that could see you save up to AU$240 on your first year with the telco, depending on which plan you opt for. Even when the price does bump up after your first 12 months, prices still remain competitive.

For example, Vodafone has increased the data on its budget plan from 10GB to 50GB each month, and you’ll pay AU$35 each billing over your first year, before it increases to AU$40 each month. By comparison, Optus’s 10GB plan will set you back AU$39.

Vodafone is also the reigning champion when it comes to the higher data options – for your first year with the telco, it’s offering 60GB for AU$40 a month, 100GB for AU$45 a month, or for the incredibly data hungry, 200GB each month for AU$55.

It’s worth noting that Vodafone currently has the smallest network of the three major telcos, so if you live in a regional or remote area of Australia, you might be better off going with either Telstra or Optus.

It’s also in the process of rolling out its 5G network to selected areas of major cities, so its limited availability is worth considering as well. Click here to see Vodafone’s 5G coverage in your area.

While you could rifle through all the combinations on offer from Vodafone, we’ve done the digging for you and have come up with the plans that are especially worth checking out from this telco.

Best SIM-only option

Vodafone Lite plan | 50GB data | AU$35p/m (first 12 months, then AU$40) For most users, Vodafone’s AU$40 Lite plan should offer enough data at an affordable price point. Over your first 12 months, you’ll pay a discounted rate of AU$35 to get 50GB of data each month. You’ll also get unlimited calls and text to standard numbers in Australia, and three months of Amazon Prime for free. Total minimum cost is AU$35View Deal

Best overall phone + plan combos

Best overall iPhone + plan combo

Best overall Android + plan combo

Best cheap phone + plan combos

Best cheap iPhone + plan combo

iPhone SE (64GB) | 50GB data | 24 months | AU$63.29p/m For a handset on a budget, this AU$63.29p/m option is pretty compelling, pairing Vodafone’s AU$40 Lite plan with an iPhone SE in red, black or white. While this plan is usually AU$40 a month, Vodafone has discounted it by AU$5 a month, which will instead see you pay AU$35 for 50GB of data. Unlimited standard national calls and text within Australia are included, as well as three months of Amazon Prime for free. Total cost over 24 months is AU$1,518.96View Deal

Best cheap Android phone + plan combo

Google Pixel 4a (128GB) | 50GB data | 24 months | AU$59.95p/m The Pixel 4a brings a powerful camera to an affordable phone, and you can get it for under AU$60 a month with Vodafone. We’d recommend pairing the device with the provider’s AU$40 Lite plan, because Vodafone has discounted it by AU$5 each month. That’ll see you pay AU$35 for a solid 50GB of data each month. Unlimited standard national calls and text within Australia are included, as well as three months of Amazon Prime for free. Total cost over 24 months is AU$1,438.80View Deal

Best premium phone + plan combos

Best premium iPhone + plan combo

Best premium Android + plan combo

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) | 100GB data | 24 months | AU$122.29p/m Vodafone’s 5G network is in the early days of rolling out, so while you may not be able to access the network just yet, this AU$55 Super plan matched with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is a good option if you want a premium handset. Vodafone has discounted the Super plan by AU$10 a month, so you’ll instead pay AU$45 for a massive 100GB of data. All told, the repayment plan will set you back AU$122.29p/m. Plus, you’ll have yourself a future-proof smartphone. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,934.96View Deal

