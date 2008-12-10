Google's Android gains power as Vodafone and Sony Ericsson sign on

The Open Handset Alliance - the organisation behind Google's Android mobile OS - has picked up 14 new members, including Sony Ericsson and Vodafone.

This means that the Android platform's potential, combined with the better-than-decent sales of the first device, the T-Mobile G1, has begun to attract other big players keen not to miss out on possible success.

The other new members include: Garmin International Inc, ARM, ASUSTek Computer Inc, Huawei Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, AKM Semiconductor Inc, Atheros Communications, Borqs, Omron Software Co. Ltd, Softbank Mobile Corporation and Teleca AB.

Big win

Vodafone's inclusion, as one of the biggest mobile network operators in the world, will be seen as a big win, despite the presence of Japanese operators KDDI and NTT DoCoMo as founder members.

The inclusion of Sony Ericsson is less exciting, as the manufacturer has quickly slipped down the ranking worldwide. Current big hitters Samsung and LG are already involved with the OHA, and Motorola plans to go all Android next year too.

Still, there will be jubilation in the Google camp as it attempts to bring out the interface that all mobile users will look for when choosing a new mobile phone in the future.