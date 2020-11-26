iPhone 11 deal: this code saves you even more on excellent £26/pm Black Friday tariff

If you thought the iPhone 11 deals were good last year, you're going to need to take a look at this year's Black Friday phone deals to get some incredibly cracking rates on Apple's 2019 flagship handset.

Bringing you only the best of the best where Black Friday is concerned, TechRadar has its very own iPhone 11 exclusive with Fonehouse. Make the most of the 15GB tariff for just £26 a month and shave £19 off the upfront cost of £159 by quoting our discount code TRBF19 at the checkout.

Find out more about the fantastic Fonehouse saving, as well as some of our other top picks for Black Friday iPhone deals below.

TechRadar's exclusive iPhone 11 deal for Black Friday

Black Friday iPhone 11 deals - best of the rest:

iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £59.99 upfront (use code TR30) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 per month

Total cost £779.99 A fantastic balance of the two from Affordable Mobiles. £30 bills for such a good phone is a great place to be, and using our exclusive code the upfront spend comes down to less than £60.

iPhone 11: at Fonehouse | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35 per month

Total cost £840 Weirdly, the tariff of the trio that gets you the handset for free, is also the one with the most data. Here you get a gargantuan 100GB of data every month for all your streaming, surfing and downloading needs, and the monthly bills remain reasonable.

iPhone 11 deals: what's the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.