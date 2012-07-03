Virgin Media Underground Wi-Fi hits 40th station, 100,000 users

Virgin Media has brought Wi-Fi to 41 London Underground stations, getting 100,000 people online in the first month of service.

The subterranean wireless connections facilitated one million tweets, Facebook posts, emails and web pages between June 25 and July 1 alone, of which we imagine 999,992 were people broadcasting, "I'm tweeting/Facebooking/emailing/browsing on the underground!"

By the end of 2012, Virgin Media intends to have 120 London Underground stations hooked up to the information superhighway, although free browsing will come to an end in autumn.

Metro

Kevin Baughan, director of metro wireless at Virgin Media, said: "Londoners and visitors are loving our new Wi-Fi service and we're on track to connect Tube journeys right across London ahead of the Games.

"With millions of smartphones, gadgets and devices taken onto the Tube each day, the demand for data continues to grow and we're rolling-out a future-proofed service that makes superfast wireless connections the standard.

"In partnership with TfL, we've achieved a huge amount and have launched a service London can be proud of."