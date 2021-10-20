How to watch NBA live streams of every 2021/22 basketball game from anywhere

The Bucks are your reigning NBA champions for the first time since '71, and that's not the only throwback vibe we're getting in this 75th anniversary campaign. It's been a two and a half year wait, but we've finally got our beautiful 82-game regular season back! Read on as we explain how to watch an NBA live stream online wherever you are for every basketball game of the 2021/22 season.

It was the Warriors (then of Philadelphia) who triumphed at the end of the inaugural NBA season in 1946/47, and how Steph Curry and the Dubs will be desperate to bounce back after missing out on the playoffs twice in a row.

They lost to both the Grizzlies and the Lakers in the play-in tournament, though LeBron's 15th playoff adventure was the briefest of his career. Is this the year he pulls level with five-ringers Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant?

The Hawks provided last season's cinderella story, going all the way to the Conference Finals after Nate McMillan took the reins, and many are expecting the supercharged Bulls to follow in their footsteps, with DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball hooking up with Zach LaVine.

And will the European takeover keep picking up pace with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic all pushing for the top prize? Read on for details on how to get a NBA live stream and watch basketball online for every game of the 2021/22 season, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Get your first month for only $10 now With more than 160 NBA games split between ESPN, ESPN3 and TNT, cord cutters can watch them all with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange now and shave $25 off the usual monthly price, while also scoring access to AMC, CNN and 20+ more channels.

How to watch NBA blackout games and stream from abroad

Scroll down for a guide to NBA live streaming services all over the world, but first, know that if you can't watch an NBA game on your usual TV channel or streaming service, it might be due to a coverage blackout (in the US) or a geo-blocking restriction (in international markets).

Both can stop you from watching the coverage you want and most likely pay for, especially with many games being shown on national TV.

When either of these are the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA basketball online from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. View Deal

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a streaming VPN beyond just helping you regain access to services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

NBA live stream 2021/22: how to watch every game in the US

In order to watch as much NBA action as possible this season, you'll need access to a number of different services, including ESPN, TNT, ESPN 3/ABC and NBA TV or the NBA League Pass - and your local RSN if you're a fan of a particular team. If you've got cable, none of this will be a problem and in most cases you'll be able to get an NBA live stream by navigating to the relevant broadcaster's website and logging in with your details. View Deal

How to watch NBA without cable

Image If you've cut the cord, covering all your bases can be tricky, but there are two quality streaming services that we'd recommend to NBA fans that should meet most people's needs. The best way to watch NBA without cable in 2021/22 If you only want to watch the biggest games and are less concerned about RSN coverage, you can watch the NBA online for less with great value OTT streaming service Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN, TNT, and ESPN 3. This package will give you an NBA live stream for more than 160 nationally televised games, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is included on the plan. Better still, at the time of writing Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. You can also add NBA TV, which is showing more than 100 games this season, for an additional $17.99 per month. Unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time - though bear in mind that Sling lacks RSN options. More ways to live stream NBA without cable However, hardcore fans may also want to look at the NBA League Pass, which live streams every game that isn't on national TV. A subscription to the streaming service costs $28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season, though there's also a premium version with no ads, and a team pass. There's also a 7-day free trial to take advantage of. How to watch NBA games from abroad Don't forget, you can take your favorite NBA streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days. View Deal

How to watch NBA: live stream basketball in the UK

Image Sky Sports has UK-based basketball fans covered for the 2021/22 NBA season, though bear in mind that a good deal of the action takes place very late at night. If you don't have Sky as part of your pay TV package and don't like the idea of committing to a long-term contract, flexible streaming service Now TV is a great alternative. Your final option is the NBA League Pass, which is available in the UK and will get you every single game of the season. Whichever streaming service you sign up for, you may well want to watch your subscription from abroad - and as detailed above, all you need is a good VPN on your bench. View Deal

How to watch NBA online: live stream every 2021/22 game in Canada

Image If you're a Canadian basketball fan, then you probably (but not necessarily) want to know how to watch the Raptors. Sportsnet and TSN share NBA coverage in Canada, including Raptors games. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA playoffs live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Similarly, you can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$14.99 a month. For general basketball fans, Canada's NBA League Pass offering is the way to go. While Raptors games are subject to blackouts, no other teams are affected, making it a great choice. Plus, Canadian hoops fans travelling abroad can always use a VPN to get the same NBA coverage they'd normally watch (and pay for) back home. View Deal

NBA live stream 2021/22: how to watch basketball in Australia for FREE

Image Basketball fans Down Under can tune into the NBA action on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. That means you can also live stream the basketball through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE 14-day Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch NBA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. And a great option for die-hard fans is the NBA League Pass, which gets you coverage of every game. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are. View Deal

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

As you can see, there are a number of options for streaming the NBA online. But one that keeps cropping up is NBA League Pass, the league's official streaming service.

If you want to follow your favorite team all season long or even if you want to keep up with every team in the league, it's a great way to watch the NBA from all over the world.

In the US, a yearly NBA League Pass subscription starts at $199.99 for coverage of every out-of-market game. But that's an important caveat. While this represents a solid deal for fans of teams living outside their local area, fans residing in-market will find most games subject to blackout restrictions - and it's not really a viable option as a result.

Additionally, you have to pony up extra for access to any games shown on NBA TV. The exception, as we've said, is for out-of-market fans. If that's you, NBA League Pass is worth your consideration - and with the help of a quality VPN, you can take your coverage with you wherever you are in the country (or world).

The service offers a different packages for international markets. Obviously, local blackout restrictions don't apply internationally, either, so it's a pretty good offer - and one that's far more straightforward than what's served up in the States.

As well as the UK, NBA League Pass covers pretty much every major international market with end-to-end hoops action apart from the US and Canada - so whether you're in Europe, South America, Asia, Oceania or anywhere else, it's well worth looking at.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions. Just follow our instructions above.

Who won the NBA finals in 2021?

Giannis may have missed out on a third MVP in a row, but he finally got the ring that his efforts have deserved, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship title for half a century.

It was a heart-breaking end to a magnificent campaign for the Phoenix Suns, who broke a 10-year playoff drought and cruised through the opening stages, before toppling at the last.