Hot Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and bundles you can get right now

With more great Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals appearing throughout the week, we've spotted some seriously tempting Switch console bundles and accessories that are well worth your time (and money). Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Whether it's picking up the handheld-only Switch Lite console and a 128GB memory card for just $218.99 at Amazon in the US, or snagging a Nintendo Switch with Mario 3D All-Stars for £299 at Currys in the UK, it's possible to find stock right now – though it's harder to come by in the US than it is in the UK.

The Nintendo Switch is already one of the hottest products ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday – the official Black Friday bundle in the US includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription for $299, but we've seen stock sell out on that one constantly over the past few days. You can sign up for stock alerts on the Black Friday Switch bundle at Walmart, though, if you'd rather try and catch it before it sells out again.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals US

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card: $234.98 $218.99 at Amazon

You can spend a little less and just grab the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB memory card at Amazon. You're saving about $9 here, but considering the demand for Nintendo's hardware right now, any Nintendo Switch Lite bundles offering cash off are a blessing right now.

Save $50 Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition: $299.99 at Amazon

Though it won't be available until January 2021, this a great chance to grab Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition before it inevitably sells out again. In stock January 16, 2021. Arrives January 25 - 27, 2021.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some discounts thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch | Various designs: $44.88 $29 at Walmart

Walmart has knocked 49% off these PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers, meaning you save just over $15. The controllers come in plain black or in special themes including Pokémon, Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $79 $69 at Best Buy

Save $10 on a range of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con color combinations at Best Buy. Considering we rarely see price cuts on these pricey peripherals this is an excellent offer, and certainly one we would jump on if you're looking to expand your multiplayer options.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC for Nintendo-Switch: $34 $19.99 at Amazon

Running out of room on your Nintendo Switch? This 128GB microSD card will give you a bunch of extra room for games, and this Black Friday deal will save you 43% off the usual price.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals UK

Best Nintendo Switch deal Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £324.98 £299.00 at Currys

With the Switch starting to sell out again in the UK, this bundle with a compilation of three of the best Mario games ever (fine, two, if you don't count Sunshine) is not bad at all, and this beats the Currys price we saw last week of £309.View Deal

Save £35.99 Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Pick up a handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Not crazy about Coral? You can pick up the same bundle but in Turquoise. At just £209.99, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals we've seen. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey + Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £243 £224.99 at Amazon

Grab a Nintendo Switch Lite Grey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars for just £224.99 at Amazon - that's a saving of £18. You're getting three classic Mario games as part of this bundle, so you'll have plenty to play. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle: £209.99 £199.99 at Game

Keep your noggin warm and your hands busy with this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from Game. You get a free Mario beanie as part of the deal, and the Nintendo Switch Lite in grey. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279.85 at ShopTo

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for £279.98 at ShopTo while stock lasts. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order at ShopTo before it's too late.

