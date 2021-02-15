Here’s how Xbox cloud gaming looks on PC

We know that Microsoft’s Xbox cloud gaming service, commonly known as xCloud, is coming to PC, but some new screenshots now show how it will look when played through a web browser.

Sources close to The Verge have revealed the cloud gaming service is now in testing ahead of public preview, and as the images below reveal, it’s a familiar layout to what we’ve seen from the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

In its current state, the app features a rather barebones launcher with game recommendations and the ability to return to recently played titles. You’ll need to use an Xbox controller to play any games streamed through the browser, of course, and this handy hidden feature should make things a lot easier.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: The Verge) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: The Verge) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: The Verge)

It’s also worth noting that to take advantage of Xbox cloud gaming, you’ll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. That’s Microsoft's premium Game Pass tier, which costs $15 / £10.99 / AU$15.95 per month.

Unfortunately, no specifications have been shared as to how games will look when played via a web browser, such as resolution, but we’d expect a minimum of 720p with hopefully the option to output at higher resolutions if your internet connection can handle it.

Cloudy future

(Image credit: The Verge)

The web version of Xbox cloud gaming appears to be limited to Chromium browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, which is the same deal when using Google’s Stadia service. That means if you’re a Safari user, you’ll be out of luck.

Having a fully functioning web version of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service will finally allow the company to bypass Apple’s limitations on iOS apps and cloud services, too, hence why xCloud is only available on Android. A similar route was employed by Google last year.

While cloud gaming still hasn't found widespread adoption, the ability to play Xbox games on the go is a big plus for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Unlike Stadia, Xbox cloud gaming (which is still in beta) is a supplementary service for those who play on console and PC, as opposed to being the only way to play.