WIN! A Lynx customised Xbox controller

We all know Lynx is a brand famous for giving guys the edge in the mating game and having its finger on the pulse. Now it has put its finger on the trigger, quite literally.

Lynx has teamed up with world-famous graffiti artist and recent Coldplay collaborator, Paris, to offer one lucky TechRadar.com reader a unique customised Xbox controller.

A piece of art as well as a fully functioning controller, Paris has deployed his hallmark street art-meets-impressionism style to produce a genuinely stunning item that will make all your friends jealous.

A bastion of the Bristol graffiti scene since the 1990s, Paris shot to worldwide fame recently when he designed the cover artwork of Coldplay's No.1 and multi-platinum selling album Mylo Xyloto.

Only two of these controllers have been produced by Paris for Lynx, so don't miss out on a chance to win this cool and incredibly rare item.

For more information and Lynx news check out www.facebook.com/lynxeffect.

This competition is closed. The winner is P Stubbs.