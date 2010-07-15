Unity and Rocksteady sweep Develop Awards

Europe's top games development talent and most-creative studios were honoured at this week's Develop Awards in Brighton, with UK studios such as Jagex, Rocksteady and tech specialists such as Unity Technologies cleaning up.

Middleware specialists Unity Technologies were awarded the honour of this year's Grand Prix award for outstanding contribution to the sector.

Unity also picked up the award for Technical Innovation – for the Unity Engine – while Kentish Town-based Rocksteady Studios, they of Batman: Arkham Asylum fame, also took two awards for Best Use of a Licence of IP and for best In-House Studio, now that the team are part of Warner Bros. Games.

iPhone devs do well

Independent studio Hello Games picked up two awards, one for Best New Studio and the Micro Studio award for its critically-acclaimed title Joe Danger.

French outfit Quantic Dream won Best New IP for Heavy Rain, and picked up the award for Best Independent Studio.

As far as popular iPhone games go this year, you can't really top the superb Angry Birds, and developer Rovio were honoured with the Best New Download IP for that particular title.

UK broadcaster Channel 4 picked up the Publishing Hero prize for the work of its education department, while Jagex's Gower brothers walked away with the award for Development Legends for creating one of the most successful British studios in business today.

"This year's role-call of winners is truly impressive," said Michael French, editor of Develop magazine. "Despite the challenges and changes currently making things very tough for the development sector across the globe, those who have taken home awards tonight have demonstrated the resilience and talent that continues to thrive in the UK and Europe.

"The 2010 list of nominees was incredibly strong, making the accomplishments of these companies and individuals even more impressive. We'd like to offer our congratulations to all the winners and the other finalists."

A full list of this year's Develop Award winners can be found online at Develop Awards: The 2010 winners list