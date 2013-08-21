How does one get Call of Duty: Ghosts for £10 on PS4? Easy, buy it on PS3 first

Games publisher Activision it will offer a upgrade path for current PS3 owners who wish to buy its marquee title Call of Duty: Ghosts before the PS4 arrives in the UK on November 29.

Following Sony's announcement yesterday that it'd be offering 'significantly discounted' PS4 games to those who initially bought them for PS3, Acvtivision says it'll charge upgraders £10.

For a limited time - and that's probably the key phrase - the deal will allow PS3 owners to play 'Ghosts' when it's launched on November 5, without having to pay full whack for the technically superior PS4 game.

Activision hasn't stated when the offer will end or how gamers will go about redeeming the cheaper title, but it's unlikely to apply to those who just decide to buy a PS4, say, a year from now.

Seamless transition

In a press release Activision Publishing CEO said: "Today we're announcing that anyone who buys Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS3 will be able to upgrade to Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS4 for a limited time at a suggested retail price of just $10, €10, or £10.

"Retail programs, announced by Amazon and GameStop allow our players to upgrade from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Ghosts for $10 as well. We have also previously announced that for a limited time our players will bring all of their Season Pass Content and all of their in-game progress with them within a console family, for no additional charge. We have the best fans in the world, and we want to make this transition as seamless and easy for them as possible. And there's more news to come on that front. Stay tuned."

During its Gamescom keynote address yesterday, Sony announced the upgrade program for games like Watch Dogs, Battlefield 4, Assassins Creed IV and other games to be confirmed.

Sony's announcement comes came after US retailer Gamescom announced a similar scheme to allow users to bridge the gap between current and next-gen games without having to buy two.

As most of the next-gen launch games will be released on the older formats before the PS4 goes on sale, the idea is that gamers won't have to wait until the new console is launched before they can.