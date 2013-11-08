Buy PS4, get two free trials and a PSN store credit

These three vouchers come with every new PS4 in the US and Canada

Early PS4 adopters are going to have it pretty good when the console launches next Friday.

Not only will they have access to "the future gaming and entertainment," as Sony called it in a blog post today, but they'll also get three small extras inside the PS4 box.

New PlayStation 4 consoles in the US and Canada will come with free 30-day trials to PlayStation Plus and Sony Music Unlimited, Sony revealed, as well as a $10 credit to the PlayStation Network store.

Considering the PS4 is already $100 cheaper than the competition, it's nice for Sony to include a little something extra.

You could get used to this

There are no strings attached to these gifts, though Sony is no doubt hoping PS4 owners will quickly get used to having Music Unlimited and PS Plus and follow up their trials with full subscriptions.

Sony Music Unlimited is Sony's streaming music service. Subscriptions are available for $4.99 per month.

Of course, what they don't tell you is that anyone can sign up for a 30-day trial of Music Unlimited from the service's website.

PlayStation Plus, on the other hand, gives access to an ever-evolving selection of free and discounted downloadable games, not to mention online multiplayer on the PS4.

Subscriptions to PS Plus cost as much as $9.99 per month or as little as $49.99 a year, and free trials are not so easy to come by.

Don't blow it all in one place

"Out of the box, you can immediately experience everything PlayStation Plus for PS4 has to offer and have access to millions and millions of songs through Music Unlimited," Sony Network Entertainment Vice President Eric Lempel wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

"The $10 credit can be used towards anything in the store including new PS4 launch titles, such as Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Battlefield 4, Call of Duty Ghosts and Killzone Shadow Fall."

With such a focus on digital content and downloadable games this generation, PS4 users will doubtless have plenty to spend their money on.