Amazon now officially owns Twitch

Amazon announced its intentions to buy gameplay broadcasting service Twitch for $970 million (about £605m, AU$1.1b) in August, and now the deal has become official.

The transaction's closure was revealed in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing from late September.

Amazon's bid for Twitch was preceded by months of rumors that Google would be the one to buy Twitch, and it may never be clear exactly what happened among these three companies.

But now that Amazon officially owns Twitch, we can wonder: is this a good thing or a bad thing for gamers?

The Benjamins

On the one hand Twitch will undoubtedly benefit from Amazon's vast resources and wealth.

Then again, Twitch was already doing very well for itself, having grown in just a few years into one of the biggest services on the internet.

Twitch said the sale will "enable [it] to accelerate all of the things we want to do for our community," and the company will retain some independence.

But there's a valid argument to be made that this will turn out bad for gamers in the end.

Via Re/code