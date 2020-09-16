Disney Plus confirms WandaVision will kick off its Marvel TV shows in late 2020

Disney Plus has confirmed that its first MCU TV show, WandaVision, will arrive in late 2020. In an announcement for its line-up coming later this year, a mention of the Marvel TV series was listed as part of films and TV shows that will kick off the service's second year, "premiering" in late 2020.

That means you shouldn't expect it before November 12, but it will land before the end of the year based on the wording. During an earnings call earlier this year, WandaVision was announced for a December release – our guess is that this is still the plan. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier resumed filming over the past week, and was originally meant to release first in August. Then, coronavirus happened, and production was suspended.

The line-up for Disney Plus year two also includes (but is not limited to) a new version of Black Beauty, an Inside Pixar documentary series and a ballet school documentary called On Pointe. That's all coming before the end of 2020.

WandaVision is a series focused on the MCUcharacters Wanda Maximoff and Vision – the latter of which met a dramatic end in Avengers: Infinity War. The show will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective roles. Our first look at the show in February's Super Bowl trailer suggested it'll be a weird sci-fi series that riffs on classic sitcoms – it's another excuse to dress Vision up in dapper clothes, basically.

Here's a new Coming Soon trailer for the US, but note that while originals are likely to launch simultaneously around the world on Disney Plus, library content varies on the region you're in.

This is the way… to get pumped for the coming months. Start streaming favorites like Hidden Figures, X2, and Big, plus Originals like The Right Stuff from @NatGeo, Clouds, @MarvelStudios’ WandaVision, and a new season of The Mandalorian. Coming soon on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PrS1LovFq4September 16, 2020

What else is coming this year?

If you're in the US, you can look forward to movies like Hidden Figures, Bend it Like Beckham, Planes, X2: X-Men United and Eddie the Eagle arriving on the service. Outside the US, it's unclear exactly which shows and movies will launch when, but we'd largely expect to see originals WandaVision, space drama The Right Stuff and Marvel's 616 documentary series land simultaneously with the US.

The Simpsons season 31 is also coming to Disney Plus on October 2.

The Mandalorian season 2, beginning on October 30, is the centerpiece of the line-up coming over the next few months. A Frozen short called Once Upon a Snowman, focused on the character of Olaf from the films, is also arriving on October 23.