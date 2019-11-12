Disney Plus streaming service is now live: how to sign up, app links and more

The Disney Plus streaming service – or Disney+, as it's officially styled – is now live for everyone in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. The streaming service's countdown timer was originally set to release 6AM ET, but users reported that various apps had started going live much earlier than that.

As a result, people have been digging into the content of Disney Plus and finding some nice surprises, uncovering the fact that the entire Star Wars original saga is available in 4K with Dolby Vision.

Some users have also tweeted that older episodes of The Simpsons, the complete 30-season archive of which is streaming on Disney Plus, are displaying in widescreen format rather than their original 4:3 aspect ratio.

It means the original 4:3 video is being cropped to 16:9, resulting in the top and bottom portions of the video being cut off. It shouldn't hide much of the on-screen action, but it's a launch gremlin which is causing frustration for some users.

Clearly, there's a lot to get to grips with here, and Disney Plus has arrived at an exciting time for streaming services.

In a busy streaming market populated by Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and now Apple Plus, Disney is hoping its focused angle will make it stand out.

This is the home of classic Disney films, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and even old Fox properties. Below, we'll explain how you sign up to Disney Plus, what exclusive content you can expect on the service, and show you links on where to download the Disney Plus app.

How to sign up to Disney Plus

You can sign up for Disney+ here. You can also sign up to a bundle that includes ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month, saving you $5 on subscribing to the services separately.

Disney Plus itself has plenty of movies to watch from launch, and it'll only get more as time goes on, but if you want adult entertainment, Hulu will end up being a valuable location for the more adult shows from Fox's library. Likewise, ESPN+ is ideal for the sports lover in your life, assuming there is one, and not just a bunch of Star Wars and Marvel fans desperate to jump into that content.

That should be enough entertainment to keep you going for the time being, and more and more films will be added to Disney Plus over the coming months if you'd rather just opt for the basic package.

Disney Plus is live, so it's time to get streaming. The Disney Plus app has released on pretty much every major platform, and you can also stream through the Disney Plus website. Here are the links to Disney Plus apps across various platforms:

As you can see, Disney Plus has launched on pretty much every major platform. Disney confirmed the list of platforms that will support Disney Plus sometime before launch. It includes Apple TV, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, PS4 and Xbox One – as well as the Android TV platform that supports Nvidia Shield TV, Sony TVs, and Hisense TVs. Amazon's Fire TV is also supported at launch. Search the app on your preferred device if it's not linked above, and you should fine it.

A while back, we heard about a planned Disney Plus app for Nintendo Switch – but at launch, no such app exists.

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus FAQ: quick questions answered

What is Disney Plus? Like Netflix, this is a streaming service, but it's exclusively packed with Disney content.

Like Netflix, this is a streaming service, but it's exclusively packed with Disney content. When will Disney Plus launch? Disney Plus has already launched in the USA, Canada and the Netherlands. It'll launch on November 19, 2019 in Australia and New Zealand, then March 31, 2020 in the UK and most of Europe.

Disney Plus has already launched in the USA, Canada and the Netherlands. It'll launch on November 19, 2019 in Australia and New Zealand, then March 31, 2020 in the UK and most of Europe. What does Disney Plus cost? $6.99/month in the US (or $69.99 per year), $8.99 in Australia and Canada ($89.99 per year), $9.99 in New Zealand ($99.99 per year), and €6.99 in the Netherlands (€69.99 per year). No UK pricing has been announced.

$6.99/month in the US (or $69.99 per year), $8.99 in Australia and Canada ($89.99 per year), $9.99 in New Zealand ($99.99 per year), and €6.99 in the Netherlands (€69.99 per year). No UK pricing has been announced. Where can I find it? Disney Plus has launched on on iOS, Android, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox One, Amazon's devices, browsers, and Android TV.

Disney Plus has launched on on iOS, Android, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox One, Amazon's devices, browsers, and Android TV. Will Disney Plus beat Netflix? We pit Disney Plus vs Netflix to see who comes out on top, but there's likely room for both in your streaming life.

We pit Disney Plus vs Netflix to see who comes out on top, but there's likely room for both in your streaming life. What Disney Plus channels are there? There are no channels, as such, but there are five separate content hubs for Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic. It will also feature content from Fox, like The Simpsons.

Here's what the Disney Plus interface looks like. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Disney Plus streaming service launched in the early hours of November 12, hours before its official launch time of 6AM ET. If you're in the US, Canada or the Netherlands, what are you waiting for? Sign up. Australia and New Zealand get it on November 19.

Disney Plus will arrive in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain on March 31, 2020. Good luck avoiding those spoilers for The Mandalorian. It's going to be a tough four months...

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXyNovember 7, 2019

Disney will eventually bring the service to the entire world, but rolled out over a two-year period. You could be waiting a while depending on where you live.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Disney Plus cost: worth it at launch?

Disney Plus costs $6.99/m (around £6 / AU$10) in the US, $8.99 in Australia and Canada, $9.99 in New Zealand, and €6.99 in the Netherlands. Slightly cheaper yearly plans are available, too. There is no cost for UK or European customers, yet, but expect multiple subscription tiers. Check out our guide to the Disney Plus sign up price so you can compare it to existing services.

In the US, this means it looks like Disney has kept its promise about undercutting Netflix – at least for now.

"I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume," said Robert Iger , Disney's chairman and CEO. "It'll have a lot of high quality [content], because of the brands and the franchises that will be on it that we've talked about. But it'll simply launch with less volume, and the price will reflect that."

Iger also suggested that the price could rise gradually over time as the service grows, which wouldn't be a massive surprise. This is exactly what has happened with Netflix as its investment in original content has escalated over the last few years.

Check out these Disney Plus prices and bundles

New episodes of The Clone Wars are coming to Disney Plus. (Image credit: LucasFilm)

Disney Plus has 4K HDR streams

Disney Plus streams to up to four devices simultaneously in 4K resolution and HDR (high dynamic range) at no extra cost – with up to seven user profiles on the platform. Not all content is available in 4K / HDR, of course, and naturally you'll still need a 4K TV to watch the content that is. But since all of the original Star Wars films have launched on the service in 4K with Dolby Vision, that bodes well for future films that make the leap to Disney Plus.

Netflix, on the other hand, has a premium tier that grants access to 4K / HDR streams. The all-in-one nature of the subscription is appealing by comparison.

Disney Plus supports both Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision, making it a fantastic choice for movie lovers.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Disney Plus: Marvel TV shows and movies

16 movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have launched with Disney Plus in the US, with more planned down the line. You can also look forward to exclusive new Marvel TV shows featuring your favorite superheroes, as the MCU officially extends to TV shows for the first time. One report suggested these shows will have budgets of $25 million an episode. A first look at these shows is available on Disney Plus right now, in a special called Expanding the Universe.

The first of these MCU shows will be Falcon and The Winter Soldier (starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan), coming in Q3 / Fall 2020, around a year after Disney Plus goes live. It'll be six episodes long, and will feature the return of Civil War's Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl).

The numerous fans of Tom Hiddleston will be happy to hear that next in the new Marvel line-up will be the Loki TV show, a six-episode miniseries starring the trickster god. We also know from San Diego Comic-Con that the series will kick off after Loki's sudden escape in Avengers: Endgame, via the Tesseract. No doubt he'll get into plenty of mischief as a result.

2021 will also see WandaVision, a spin-off following Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) that will tie into the events of the Doctor Strange sequel – and a Hawkeye TV show, with Jeremy Renner reprising the role, and mentoring a new iteration of Hawkeye, Kate Bishop.

It's Hawkeye's time to shine! (Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel's head of television, Jeph Loeb, did say there'll be more "street-level heroes" coming to the Disney Plus service too, with Marvel TV shows set to replace or expand on the likes of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders – all of which were cancelled on Netflix (via Deadline). Since then, however, Loeb's upcoming exit has been reported (via THR), and Kevin Feige now oversees the TV division that was previously separate from the rest of Marvel Studios. So we're not sure where that leaves those characters.

Interestingly, there's also going to be a Marvel TV show that puts a different spin on the MCU. Called Marvel's What If...?, the animated series is based on a comics series where reality played out a little differently for our favorite superheroes and villains. Like how would Agent Peggy Carter have fared if she'd taken the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? Many Marvel actors will be reprising their roles for this anthology show, making it much more than just a weird curio.

At Disney's D23 Expo in late August, now-Marvel CCO Kevin Feige announced three new series – She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel – that would all debut on the service, too, vastly expanding the MCU by introducing all-new characters. Even with those coming, there are plenty of Marvel spin-offs we still want to see make the jump to the small screen.

When it comes to older MCU movies, we can expect those to be pulled from Netflix as soon as contracts run out before being moved across to Disney Plus when it launches. In an earnings call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger clarified that 2019's Captain Marvel would be the first Disney movie exclusive to the service – and on November 6, it was confirmed that Avengers Endgame will be launching on November 12 when the service goes live, too, moving from a previous December date. Shortly before launch, too, Disney announced eight more Marvel movies on Disney Plus, including The Avengers.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Disney Plus: Star Wars TV shows and films

You may remember that Disney bought Star Wars back in 2012, meaning it now has the rights to the entire library of movies, as well as the ability to make original programming set in that universe. Expect plenty of Star Wars films and TV shows on Disney Plus as a result. Every movie from Episodes I-VII will arrive on day one, with later films and spin-offs arriving in 2020.

The first episode of The Mandalorian is now live, a show created by Jon Favreau (the director of Iron Man and The Jungle Book). It stars a Boba Fett-resembling character continuing the legacy of the bounty hunter, and the trailers sure make it look like full-fat Star Wars. This show has a rumored budget of $15 million per episode, and you can certainly tell from the level of effects on display.

It's not the only new Star Wars episodic content confirmed for Disney Plus, either. Rogue One's Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) will also get his own prequel TV series exploring his life before the events of the 2016 film. Even if Disney's CEO thinks there are too many Star Wars movies coming out, the TV schedule is only getting more packed.

Also officially confirmed is an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, with Ewan McGregor to reprise his role from the prequel movies, and a seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. But you can check out exactly what films and TV series are hitting the service in our Disney Plus Star Wars guide.

Disney Plus: The Simpsons and Fox content

Disney's acquisition of Fox was a very, very big deal – especially for Disney Plus.

Fox own the rights to a huge amount of classic television, including The Simpsons, which will see every episode in its 30-year history come to the Disney Plus streaming service.

Fox used to hold the keys to the X-Men franchise, putting big restrictions on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (such as the word 'mutant' never being used onscreen). The merger now means those characters can appear in the MCU, along with the Fantastic Four. They're likely to be saved for movies rather than TV shows, but either way, one day you're likely to see MCU projects based on both coming to Disney Plus.

Disney Plus will also be getting a selection of animated '90s cartoon classics, like X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man. The big Fox movie arriving on day one for Disney Plus is James Cameron's Avatar. Fox movies like The Princess Bride and The Sound of Music will follow. You can expect a reboot of Home Alone coming down the pipe, too, which we were all definitely asking for.

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan (2020) will be coming to Disney Plus too. (Image credit: Disney)

Other Disney Plus movies, shows, and exclusives

Marvel and Star Wars might be the highlights, but the Disney Plus originals extend far beyond superheroes and space. A gigantic selection of additional new shows and TV series are in the works, including a new Monsters Inc. project called Monsters at Work (coming in 2020), while from launch you can enjoy a fresh mockumentary take on the evergreen High School Musical series that, brace yourself, is called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

An original Christmas film called Noelle also arrived with Disney Plus at launch, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.

For classic Disney lovers there's a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, while '90s animation fans will eventually get a new live-action Mulan that will hit both theaters and the streaming service. Deadline suggests that projects based on Don Quixote, Sword and the Stone, and 3 Men and a Baby are in the works, along with other projects titled The Paper Magician, Togo, and Timmy Failure. A game show called The Big Fib was also ordered in November 2019.

If you're more interested in Disney's many decades of animated movies, however, the company says it will include every flick that's ever been locked away in the Vault. That may include some of the first, harder-to-find Mickey Mouse pictures.

Younger kids will have plenty to watch, with programming from Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

Disney Plus will also be a home for DisneyNature documentaries, including Dolphin Reef – narrated by actress Natalie Portman. Disney Nature works both in documentary films and animation, and will also be bringing animated feature Penguins to the Disney Plus service. A documentary series called The World According to Jeff Goldblum will also start when the series arrives. It's pretty much what you'd expect it to be from the title.

All of Disney Plus's original shows will roll out on a weekly basis, unlike services like Netflix and Amazon where every episode tends to drop at once.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Will Disney Plus have classic Disney movies?

Heck yes. It's been confirmed that every Disney film ever made is destined for the service, so everything from Snow White to Frozen 2 should be available on Disney Plus at some point after launch.

What will Disney Plus be missing?

The Disney streaming service won't have content from outside of the Disney ecosystem, as far as we know. The reason you see such a vast range of content on Hulu and Netflix is because they have a big web of licensing deals with external studios. Disney Plus is a more focused offering.

But, of course, Disney has plenty of content to draw from, especially with a slow drip of Fox movies and shows to come. It's also worth noting that there won't be any R-rated or adult-oriented content on the service. Expect mature-oriented Fox films to go to Hulu instead, according to a report from Deadline.

Even though Disney now owns Fox, for example, that doesn't mean you'll start seeing Deadpool swearing on Disney Plus. There's talk however of a PG-13 take on Deadpool 2's X-Force for the platform (via ComicBook).

Sorry, Deadpool, but you're too adult for Disney Plus. (Image credit: Fox)

It's pretty obvious, but the Marvel TV original series on Netflix won't be crossing over to the new Disney Plus service – as far as we know. That means the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones won't be rebooted on Disney Plus in their current iterations. They've all been axed anyway, but we can't see them leaving Netflix any time soon. It's possible you'll see them return some day, but maybe it's better to leave that era of the characters behind.

What you will see on Disney Plus, though, is the dreadful Inhumans series from 2017. That arrives on Day One.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

Now that the service has launched, we can take a comprehensive look at the Disney Plus offering, and judge whether it's worth it. Look out for our Disney Plus review, where we'll give our verdict on the app, its original programming, and the price.

If you can't wait and don't want to spend before you're sure it's something you want, Disney Plus has a seven-day trial when you sign up. From there, you can decide if there's room for this streaming service in your life.

Importantly, too, with a massive back catalogue of Fox content to draw from, the service will only grow with time. The launch line-up, with the first seven Star Wars movies and 16 of the 23 MCU films, does make it feel like the home of these beloved series. But the long-term test will come in its original programming, which should start taking shape in 2020.

