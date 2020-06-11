Demon's Souls PS5 remake is official – and it looks glorious

Demon’s Souls is being remade from the ground up for PS5, Sony has revealed during its PS5 games reveal event.

Demon’s Souls was originally released in 2009 on the PlayStation 3, and was the catalyst for the incredibly popular Dark Souls series, which is beloved by many due to its punishing difficult and satisfying gameplay. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

Good for the soul

The game is being handled by developer Bluepoint Games, who are renowned for creating impressive remasters such as Shadow of the Colossus on PS4. It looks like Demon’s Souls will be an even more ambitious project, though, due to the nature of the game.

An action role-playing game, Demon’s Souls was well-received when it released in 2009. What makes the game so difficult, however, is that combat relies on expertly-timed strikes and parries, all while managing your stamina. One false move, though, and you could end up on the wrong end of an enemy, and be sent back to your previous save point. All the enemies you defeated will respawn, and you’ll need to seek out the foe that wronged you to regain the souls that you previously earned.

We didn’t get a release date for Demon’s Souls, sadly, but let’s hope fans won’t have to wait too much longer before they can return to the hostile world of Boletaria.