New Acer Aspire notebooks come with AMD Fusion

Acer unveiled its latest netbook earlier today, but if you're after something with a little more oomph, the newly announced Aspire 5252 and 4253 might be worth a look.

The headline news is that both notebooks come with AMD Fusion accelerated processing units, which should run rich applications with no issues on even the fairly basic machines.

This means that you can look forward to HD movies streaming and playing without a hitch, as well as flawless multitasking and fairly good graphics.

LED backlighting is the new black

The 14-inch Aspire 4253 and 15.6-inch Aspire 5253 are both toting LED backlit displays at a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Like the Aspire One 522, the notebooks feature HDMI outputs for 1080p Full HD big-screen goodness.

The notebooks, available in black, brown or red, also have a textured finish to protect from grubby hands and scratches.

Although UK pricing is yet to be announced, we can tell you that the notebooks will be available in the UK in Q2.