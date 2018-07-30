Best Mac 2018: the best Macs to buy this year

Fresh off of the launch of the MacBook Pro 2018, the best Macs continue to get better and better. And, if you’re thinking about going out and buying one of the best Macs, you should keep in mind that specs, performance and design are far more important in how they interact with macOS itself than any of them separately. That’s why it doesn’t make much sense to pit the best Macs and Windows 10 PCs against each other. Thanks to macOS High Sierra – soon to be macOS Mojave – we can confidently stand behind our benchmarks.

In 2018, the best Macs come in every shape and size. We may not know what the future holds, but there are still plenty of Macs that are worth your consideration. You’ve got high-end laptops like the MacBook Pro, with it’s OLED Touch Bar where the function keys used to be. Then, you have something like the iMac Pro, which is bar none the most powerful Mac on the market with its Intel Xeon processor. So, what’s the best Mac for you?

Well, you’ll be glad to know that we’ve come up with an ordered list that includes the most up-to-date MacBooks, iMacs and Mac minis that you can buy in 2018. The only Macs you won’t find on this list are the ones we’ve yet to have the chance to review, or those that frankly didn’t make the cut following their consideration. Without further ado: on your mark, get set, let’s take a look at the best Mac desktops and laptops you can spend your money on today.

1. MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid-2018)

The most powerful MacBook ever made

CPU: 6-core Intel Core i7 - i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 540X - 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16 - 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Storage: 512GB - 4TB SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.93 x 24.07 x 1.55cm

Extremely powerful

More RAM

Very expensive

If you want the MacBook with the most performance possible, and money is no object, look no further than the 15-inch, 2018 MacBook Pro. With its hexa-core 8th-generation Coffee Lake processor and up to 32GB of RAM there is not a single thing you can throw at this laptop that it can’t handle. With performance like this, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best MacBooks not only this year, but of all time. Just as long as you have the cash to bankroll it.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid-2018)

2. 21.5-inch iMac (2017)

Modest strides in an economical package

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – quad-core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – AMD Radeon Pro 560 (4GB) | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 21.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080; sRGB) – 4K UHD (4,096 x 2,304; P3 wide color) Retina IPS display | Storage: 1TB HDD – 1TB Fusion Drive SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 20.8 x 6.9 x 17.7 inches (52.8 x 17.5 x 45cm; W x D x H)

Excellent value

Powerful, even at entry level

Poor audio performance

Baffling mouse charging method

You know you’re getting an unusually good value from an Apple product when, even at the entry-level, you can expect high performance, lots of storage and more ports than you know what to do with. The latest in Apple’s all-in-one desktop lineup, that’s the 2017, 21.5-inch iMac in a nutshell. There’s still no touchscreen, but at a fraction of the cost of Microsoft’s Surface Studio , you might be thankful that there isn’t. Instead, you’re getting a 7th-generation Intel processor and your choice of an IPS display carefully wrapped in an all-metal chassis.

Read the full review: Apple iMac (2017)

3. MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, mid-2018)

The same, but stronger

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.49cm

Much more powerful

More storage

Keyboard learning curve

For much of 2018, the main complaint with the MacBook Pro was that it was still using Kaby Lake processors, even though its competition has moved ahead. Thankfully, those days are over and the 2018 MacBook Pro is more powerful than ever before and holds its own against recent Windows laptops. It still has the controversial Butterfly mechanism keyboard, but Apple has improved it, bringing reduced noise and improved reliability. Combined with the beefier performance, it’s easy to call it the best Mac you can buy today.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, mid-2018)

4. iMac Pro

Raw power

CPU: 8 to 16-core Intel Xeon W | Graphics: Radeon Pro Vega 56 - Radeon Pro Vega 64 | RAM: 32 – 128GB DDR4 ECC | Screen: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina display (P3 wide color) | Storage: 1TB – 4TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 65 x 20.3 x 51.6cm

Most powerful Mac you can buy

Gorgeous, color-accurate display

Very expensive

If you’re a professional or a creative, and you need a machine that can take care of any workload thrown at it as quickly as possible, you’ll find a lot to love with the iMac Pro. Not only does it have a 27-inch 5K display with a P3 wide color gamut, but it’s also packed with the most powerful hardware Apple could get its hands on. It’s extremely expensive, and probably out of reach for most everyday consumers. But if you just need raw horsepower, look no further.

Read the full review: iMac Pro

5. MacBook (2017)

Small and stylish

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core m3 – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch Retina (2,304 x 1,440) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions (W x D x H): 11.04 x 7.74 x 0.14~0.52in

Incredibly portable

Long battery life

Too expensive

When Apple refreshed the MacBook back in 2016, it didn’t please anyone, despite being more attractive than ever before. And, while the controversy hasn’t disappeared entirely, the 12-inch MacBook has found its niche as an ultraportable and lightweight laptop. It’s low on ports, but in a laptop this thin, that’s to be expected, and it can support basically everything under the sun with its Thunderbolt 3 port, anyway. It’s not as powerful as the MacBook Pro, but if you’re looking for a MacBook that’s easy to take with you wherever you go, look no further.

Read the full review: Apple MacBook (2017)

6. 13-inch MacBook Air (2015)

The Ultrabook before Ultrabooks

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch HD (1,440 x 900) | Storage: 128GB – 512GB PCIe Flash | Dimensions (W x D x H): 19.7cm x 19.7cm x 3.6cm

Battery life

Nippy storage

Dated design

Display

The MacBook Air is in an interesting place. While it’s still one of the most popular and well-known laptops around, the iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook have stolen much of its thunder. That is, unless you need the legacy USB 3, Thunderbolt 2 and SDXC card connectivity. Even without a Retina display or Force Touch trackpad, the 13-inch Macbook Air is still a great little machine, even if the 8GB of RAM and base 128GB of storage leave a lot to be desired. Plus, it still has the beloved MagSafe 2 charger onboard, as well as fantastic battery life.

Read the full review: 13-inch MacBook Air (2015)

7. Mac mini (2014)

Apple's most affordable Mac

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Storage: 500GB HDD; 256GB – 1TB PCIe Flash; 1TB – 2TB Fusion Drive | Dimensions (W x D x H): 19.7cm x 19.7cm x 3.6cm

Design

Ports

Impossible to upgrade

No monitor

While we desperately wait for Apple to announce the Mac Mini 2018, the 2014 Mac Mini is still Apple’s cheapest computer by a long shot. Luckily the Intel processor found within allows it to be used for heavier tasks and Apple has brought the low-end model up to a decent spec. Available in three different variants – from a $499 (£399, AU$699) model with a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 CPU and 4GB of RAM to a $999 (£949, AU$1,499) version with a 2.8GHz CPU and 8GB of memory – Apple’s smallest Mac is still competent. We just wish we could get one with more modern hardware.

Read the full review: Mac mini (2014)

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article