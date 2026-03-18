Nvidia GTC 2026 has quickly become one of the biggest events on the technology calendar, bringing together the best and brightest in the AI industry to San Jose.

As you’d expect from such a major event, the conference floor is packed with stands showing off their wares - but as is the case with many tech vendors today, there’s also a merch store, offering corporate fans their chance to take home a memento, much like at a sports stadium or music venue.

So if you’re curious to see exactly what was on show at the Nvidia store - here’s all the best and oddest items we found.

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Nvidia golf balls

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Let’s start with a mainstay of the merch store - branded golf balls

For $50, you get six balls in a special cardboard box, lined with soft fabric. The Nvidia logo is splashed across the surface of the ball, meaning you’ll be able to spot yours among the crowd pretty easily - although the green logo may get lost in the grass.

For comparison, the most popular Titleist box of balls is currently $49.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods - although that is for 12, so double the amount - but who else at the club can say they have AI-branded balls?

Nvidia-branded men’s tie - $85

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Looking for an accessory to make you stand out at a formal occasion? Try an Nvidia-branded tie.

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Available in two color schemes - Nvidia Green and Nvidia Black, the 100% silk tie sports an all-over logo pattern that will definitely stand out among the crowd.

It’s certainly a unique product - but probably one for the uber-fans, especially if you’re wearing it to a wedding or party.

Nvidia-branded pet hoodie - $22

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Make sure man’s best friend shows off just how much you love Nvidia with this branded dog jacket.

Made for the smaller pooches around, this cotton hoodie is perfect if you have a chihuahua, poodle, Italian greyhound or similar - any bigger breeds may struggle to squeeze into it though.

Nvidia-branded feeding bib - $8

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Anyone with small children knows that dinner time can be a challenge, with food more often than not ending up on the floors, walls, and even the ceiling.

This Nvidia-branded bib could help make meal times a bit more manageable - and what's more, you can show off how much you love AI, and how your child will grow up in an increasingly AI-dominated world...

Nvidia motherboard ruler - $7

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

You might have noticed a somewhat tongue-in-cheek theme in this list, but this is actually something I might willingly buy.

Who needs a boring grey plastic or wooden ruler when you can have a metal version made of old motherboards?

And at $7, it's pretty good value for money for a souvenir you almost certainly won't get anywhere else...

"Wham-O" Frisbee - $30

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Another one for outdoorsy types, this Nvidia-branded frisbee can be yours at GTC 2026.

I'd never heard of Wham-O before, but apparently it owns the rights to the Frisbee name, and has a wide range of options available.

So if you want to give your dog or child something to play with while they wear their new bib/dog jacket, you're in luck!

TJ Jensen Sweater - $178

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

One for the fashionistas, this knitted sweater spoofs the popular Ralph Lauren Teddybear design with a vision of Jensen Huang.

Available in a dark forest green and 100% cotton, the sweater is soft and snuggly to the touch, and definitely sets apart from the usual offerings of hoodies and t-shirts typically seen at tech conferences.

Given the Ralph Lauren version currently retails for around $350, this might be a good cost-effective alternative for those looking for a unique sweater - ideal for Christmas time.

And finally…an RTX 5090 ($1999 - limit of one per customer)

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

If you have some serious cash to splash at Nvidia GTC 2026, the company has some special offerings for you.

Tucked away in a glass case at the side of the merch store is the hardware section, including DGX Spark PCs for $4699, Jetson AGX Thor and Orin devices, and what everyone wants - an RTX 5090.

That's right, the ultimate souvenir can be yours for just under two grand - but you can only buy one, so make sure there's room in your luggage.