I took a ride in an Nvidia-powered autonomous Mercedes at GTC 2026 - and it’s convinced me this is the future
I hit the streets of San Jose in an autonomous Nvidia-powered car
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As AI and robotics become an ever-more important presence in everyday life, the use cases are quickly going from science fiction to real life.
One of the most popular areas of interest is autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars able to navigate the roads and get us to our destination without needing to touch the wheel.
The technology behind autonomous vehicles is developing and evolving fast - and I got to try out a taste of the future at the recent Nvidia GTC 2026 event, taking to the streets of San Jose in a specially-equipped Mercedes CLA - here’s how I got on.Article continues below
Hit the streets
Nvidia has been at the forefront of autonomous driving for some time, developing its Hyperion platform and the ecosystem on top of it, working with a range of the top automakers across the world, including the likes of Geely, BYD Nissan and Hyundai, alongside a long-standing collaboration with GM and Mercedes-Benz.
My drive lasted around 45 minutes in downtown San Jose, operating on a pre-set route that gave me a taste of how the technology would work in a variety of road set-ups and conditions, including single and multiple lane traffic in urban and suburban settings.
The Hyperion 8 technology we experienced was “level 2” of autonomous vehicles, meaning a human in the driver’s seat was able to interact with the process at any moment, with the ability to disengage the system by touching the brake pedal - and in fact, the car mandated that this person touch the steering wheel every now and then to ensure they weren’t distracted or asleep.
As anyone who has ridden in a self-driving car knows, the experience can be a bit alarming at first, (particularly as I was in the front passenger seat), but after the first few junctions, I was able to relax and enjoy the incredibly plush car.