As AI and robotics become an ever-more important presence in everyday life, the use cases are quickly going from science fiction to real life.

One of the most popular areas of interest is autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars able to navigate the roads and get us to our destination without needing to touch the wheel.

The technology behind autonomous vehicles is developing and evolving fast - and I got to try out a taste of the future at the recent Nvidia GTC 2026 event, taking to the streets of San Jose in a specially-equipped Mercedes CLA - here’s how I got on.

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Hit the streets

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Nvidia has been at the forefront of autonomous driving for some time, developing its Hyperion platform and the ecosystem on top of it, working with a range of the top automakers across the world, including the likes of Geely, BYD Nissan and Hyundai, alongside a long-standing collaboration with GM and Mercedes-Benz.

My drive lasted around 45 minutes in downtown San Jose, operating on a pre-set route that gave me a taste of how the technology would work in a variety of road set-ups and conditions, including single and multiple lane traffic in urban and suburban settings.

The Hyperion 8 technology we experienced was “level 2” of autonomous vehicles, meaning a human in the driver’s seat was able to interact with the process at any moment, with the ability to disengage the system by touching the brake pedal - and in fact, the car mandated that this person touch the steering wheel every now and then to ensure they weren’t distracted or asleep.

As anyone who has ridden in a self-driving car knows, the experience can be a bit alarming at first, (particularly as I was in the front passenger seat), but after the first few junctions, I was able to relax and enjoy the incredibly plush car.