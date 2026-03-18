Inventec VeilBook rearranges keyboard and touchpad to prioritize airflow inside thin laptop

Sliding keyboard design exposes ventilation openings normally hidden beneath traditional notebook layouts

VeilBook's cooling strategy sacrifices touchpad access during heavier computing workloads

Taiwanese manufacturer Inventec has revealed an experimental laptop called the VeilBook, a concept device built around an unusual keyboard placement and thermal design.

The machine features a 14-inch display and an ultra-thin chassis measuring less than 10mm thick, placing it among the slimmer notebook concepts proposed in recent years.

The design ignores the traditional layout used by most business laptops and instead introduces a detachable keyboard that slides across the upper surface of the device.

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Movable keyboard design

Rather than sitting permanently above the touchpad area, the keyboard can shift position depending on how the laptop is used.

In its default position, the keyboard rests directly over the touchpad area and palm rest - but when touch input is required, the keyboard slides backward, revealing the touchpad underneath.

The idea relies on a simple mechanical adjustment, yet it changes how the laptop is used during everyday tasks.

The keyboard arrangement is closely linked to the system’s thermal design. In many conventional laptops, cooling fans sit beneath the keyboard section.

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The VeilBook attempts to take advantage of that layout by allowing the keyboard to move away from the ventilation area.

When the keyboard shifts backward, the ventilation openings above the cooling fans remain uncovered, allowing more air to circulate through the chassis.

The expectation is that improved airflow could help reduce the risk of thermal throttling when the processor and other components are under heavier workloads.

However, the design introduces a practical compromise. Achieving the highest cooling efficiency means the touchpad remains hidden beneath the keyboard, leaving keyboard shortcuts or an external mouse as the primary navigation methods.

This assumption may not affect users who already depend on keyboard commands or separate pointing devices.

For others, the arrangement could feel unfamiliar, particularly for those who normally rest their palms near the touchpad while typing.

The VeilBook concept has already received industry recognition and won an award from the iF Design Award program.

Despite that recognition, there is still no indication that the laptop will become an actual retail device.

Inventec typically operates as an original design manufacturer, producing hardware for other brands rather than releasing products under its own name.

Ironically, Inventec won a design award in 2021 with a fanless laptop that used the back of the screen as a heat dissipator surface rather than internal cooling fans.

The VeilBook moves in a different direction, one that adds mechanical complexity simply to give cooling fans more breathing room.

For now, the device appears to function more as an exploration of alternative laptop layouts than a clear answer to a widespread design problem.

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