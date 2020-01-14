That cheap Oculus Go deal is still live: VR headset sales from just £139

Oculus Go deals have always afforded us cheap virtual reality headsets, but this latest sale is offering an even better price for VR lovers. You can pick up a 32GB headset for just £139.99 at John Lewis this week, or double your storage with the 64GB VR headset deal for £189.99. Those are some fantastic savings when you consider RRP of £200 for the smallest model alone.

Even if you're not a fan of virtual reality gaming, or the motion sickness that can sometimes come along with it, the Oculus Go has been designed as a general entertainment device. That means it's just as suited to amazing VR movies, shows, meditation apps, and visual experiences as it is games. VR headset deals rarely get this cheap, and stock has been running low across a few retailers supporting this deal earlier on.

The Oculus Go was introduced just last year as an easily portable, wire-free standalone alternative to high-end virtual reality. You're paying pennies relative to the costs of some of the more powerful HTC or Oculus units, but if you're not interested in running a performance PC to get your head in virtual reality, there are plenty of high-quality games, streaming apps, and experiences on offer to get you started. Plus, with all the Oculus Go deals flying around there's never been a better time to take the leap. While you're not getting access to the full Oculus store with the Go, there are still more than enough titles to keep you curious in the smaller Go library.

These Oculus Go deals represent the lowest price tag we've seen stuck to the already cheap VR headset, so if you've been curious about strapping yourself into the digital realm, you'll want to take a closer look.

Not in the UK? The US is still seeing a great discount on the 32GB Oculus Go at Walmart, down to the usual $149 sales price, or scroll below for the best prices in your region.

Today's best Oculus Go deals

Oculus Go 32GB | £199 £139.99 at John Lewis

The Oculus Go offers virtual reality anywhere you are, with a self-contained VR headset and a wide array of games, streaming apps, and experiences to discover. The 32GB model is best for those simply curious about the potential of virtual reality, particularly at this all-time low price tag. You'll find this price at a few retailers right now, namely Currys and Amazon, but John Lewis are offering a two-year guarantee to sweeten the deal.

View Deal

Oculus Go 64GB | £249 £189.99 at John Lewis

Double up your storage for just £50 extra this week, and a fantastic new low price on the 64GB Oculus Go headset. Perfect if you're looking to store more apps on your Oculus Go and even better at well under £200. John Lewis is also throwing in a free two year guarantee on this Oculus Go deal, making it a better shout than the same price at Amazon.

View Deal

Not sold on the Oculus Go? How about checking out these top virtual reality headset prices of the week? Or stay in the world of Oculus and take a look at the best Oculus Rift and Quest prices we've found from around the web.