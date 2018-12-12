The best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals for Christmas

What a great time of year it is to enjoy some of the very best cheap TV sales. TV prices on some fantastic Ultra HD 4K TVs have been dropping nicely in recent months in the UK. We've got you covered if you're looking for deals in the US too.

We've tried to find something for everyone here. So we've got you covered for multiple size categories and we've looked at both ends of the pricing scale so you can get a cheap TV on a low budget, or you might find a higher quality set for a lower price than you expected - although those super new 8K models aren't coming down any time soon. Not to worry though, as some of these HDR 4K TV deals will make your jaw drop.

And with the bleak weather and longer nights closing in and your Netflix watch list getting longer and longer all the time you may as well settle down for the winter and enjoy them with a lovely TV. Netflix, Amazon, Sky TV and the like are all increasing their 4K content too so you won't be short on Ultra HD to watch.

We keep our eye on the latest deals throughout the year, so we're poised to find you the best price whenever the need to replace your old TV arises. We're fully behind the 4K TV movement too as a competitive market has seen prices reach affordable levels much quicker than when HD tellies first came around. One look at the prices below and you'll see what we mean. So much so, we'll rarely even mention regular HD TVs here seeing as Ultra HD TV deals are so cheap today.

Finding you the best cheap TV deal

We've split our carefully curated 4K TV deals into different size categories immediately after our pick for cheap TV deal of the week. Whatever your budget, we're sure we can find something for you.

Note: all of our selected TV sales highlights are for 4K/Ultra HD TVs and include a built-in freeview tuner as standard. Pretty much every deal comes with Smart TV functionality built-in along with HDR technology. If they don't we'll clearly call it out.

TV voucher code deal of the week

£40 off a TV spend of £499 or more at AO.com

There are some cracking TV deals at AO.com this week, but let's make them even better! If you're thinking of buying any TV on the site priced at £499 or higher, use the discount code 40OFFTV during the checkout process to knock another £40 off the price.

TV deal of the week

The best cheap TV you can buy today

Hisense H50A6250UK 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £369

This is a fantastic week for cheap TV sales in the 50-inch category and this 4K HDR model is making a strong argument for the best of the lot. What makes this one stand out from the similar Argos TV deals you ask? How about a very reassuring three-year warranty? If this deal sell out, there's a nigh-on identical, slightly older, Hisense TV for the £349 (but without the extended warranty).

40-49 inch

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £329

This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-inch 4K TV | Now £339

This is a fantastic reduced TV sale highlight this week as it's one of the newer 2018 range of Samsung 4K HDR smart TVs. Amazon has knocked £189 off this week making it the best price on a 40-inch TV of this quality.

TCL 43DP648 43-inch 4K TV | Now £339

TVs in this category haven't offered much of a saving over the 50-inch+ offers recently, but this is a great price for a 43-inch model. This TCL model itself isn't going to win any awards, but as cheap TVs go, you could do far worse than this model with smart apps built in and HDR technology included too.

Samsung UE49NU7100 49-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £429

Who would have thought that you'd be able to find a 4K 49-inch Samsung TV for under £430? That's the advantage of UK pricing being super competitive right now. This TV deal pulls no punches either with a 4K HDR screen with a suite of built-in smart apps.

Sony Bravia KD43XF7596BU 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £529

If you want a decent sized picture but don't want to dedicate a whole wall to your TV, this Sony Bravia smart screen is a good choice - and a great price. It packs the same tech as larger sets, including Sony's excellent 4K upscaling and Google Assistant.

Samsung UE49NU7300 49-inch curved 4K TV | Now £599

Curved TVs are much more affordable nowadays and here's the proof. This 49-inch Samsung 4K TV is available for just £599. An excellent price for even a regular 49-inch Samsung screen, but you've gotta love those curves here.

50-59 inch

Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-inch 4K TV | Now £329

Hisense H50A6250UK 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £369

This is a fantastic week for cheap TV sales in the 50-inch category and this 4K HDR model is making a strong argument for the best of the lot. What makes this one stand out from the similar Argos TV deals you ask? How about a very reassuring three-year warranty? If this deal sell out, there's a nigh-on identical, slightly older, Hisense TV for the same price (but without the extended warranty).

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £495

Amazon has just knocked £305 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

Samsung 55-inch UE55NU7020 4K HDR LED TV | Now £499

The UE55NU7020 was already one of Samsung's most affordable 55-inch models, and with a further £200 off, it's a whole lot of TV for your money. It boasts a high refresh rate and fast processing to keep action scenes sharp.

LG 55UK6500PLA 55-inch 4K TV | Now £599

This large-screen TV includes webOS with Google Assistant, 4K Active HDR, a 4K IPS panel and a less-than-ideal quad-core processor - but this is the cheapest we've seen this device offered for at the moment.

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £599

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

Samsung UE55NU7670 55-inch curved HDR TV | Now £749

This TV offers a lot of curved HDR screen for the price. It's 4K Ultra HD certified, and includes Samsung's Auto Motion Plus tech to keep the picture sharp in action scenes and fast sports. The 65-inch and 49-inch versions have received a discount too.

LG 55-inch smart 4K HDR OLED TV | £1,799 £1299

This particular model is exclusive to Currys, but its specs compare favourably with some of LG's best models, with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound, 4K upscaling and Google Assistant built in. With £500 off, it's a great deal. Check out our LG B8 review if you need more convincing.

Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | Now £1799

When we reviewed this Sony Bravia we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

60-85 inch

Techwood 65AO6USB 65-inch 4K TV | £529 £489

Use voucher code 40OFFTV to get this price. If you really want a massive, but cheap TV, then Techwood could be the brand for you today. This smart 4K TV lacks HDR, but given the super low price, we can let that slide. £529 for a 65-inch TV? What a world!

LG 60UK6200PLA 60-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £549.95

There are a lot of cheap TV with screens in the 60-inch plus category this week. This one's really caught our eye though, not just for being a lovely large LG, but for the suitably huge free five year warranty attached to it from John Lewis.

Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £579

Amazon has just knocked £120 off this fantastic 2018 4K HDR TV. We'd go for this over the Techwood deal above thanks to the inclusion of a HDR screen for not much more money at all.

LG 65UK6300PLB 65-inch 4K TV | Now £694.99

LG TVs are amongst the best out there and that often keeps the prices high. Not today though as this HDR10 4K smart TV with a huge 65-inch screen is available for just £65. Considering this was £1399 not so long ago, that's one hell of a deal.

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £999 £799

LG 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £1799 £1399

An great price drop on this 75-inch LG television from Currys. You're getting a truly high-end television for almost half the price of most OLEDs. LG's webOS smart platform is one of the best out there, too.

Samsung UE75NU8000 75-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £1768

We do love how big the discounts on massive tellies get around this time of year. Amazon has just knocked £830 off this epic 75-inch Samsung TV. Stock surely can't last long at this price.

LG OLED65B8PLA 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV | Now £1999

Now £500 cheaper! Currys has just knocked a huge amount off this gorgeous OLED TV model. OLED TV prices are considerably more expensive than regular LED 4K TV deals for sure, but they offer the best screens in the business. So if you want the best possible category of TV for 4K and HDR, then OLED's the way to go.

Sony Bravia KD75XF8596 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV | Now £1999

John Lewis has a fantastic five year guarantee on this enormous TV. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in. Better yet, it's £300 cheaper today.

Sony Bravia KD65AF9BU 65-inch HDR OLED TV | Now £3499

When we reviewed this Sony Master Series OLED TV, we called it a panel every 4K enthusiast would be lusting after. It delivers nuanced UHD HDR images, with impressive upscaling of SD content, and there's a huge £500 saving right now. A great buy.

Sony Bravia XF8 85-inch LED TV | £3999 £3499

Sometimes 75-inches isn't enough... You're forking out a few thousand pounds for this Sony Bravia television – the same as above – and while it doesn't have the best contrast or HDR out there, if you're after a super-sized television, you could do worse than this £500 saving.

LG 77-inch OLED77W8PLA HDR OLED TV | Now £9,999

Save £3000 today! This is a truly colossal TV. Even in this sale it's a serious investment, but the OLED panel delivers superb picture quality. Pair it with a high quality soundbar and you'll have a proper home cinema experience.

8K TV prices and deals

Samsung QE65Q900R 65-inch QLED HDR 3000 8K TV | Now £4999

That's right folks, 8K TVs are here! These incredible Samsung QLED TVs mark the first commercially- available 8K TVs in the UK and if you can afford the high cost, you're in for a treat. John Lewis is your best option too as you'll also get a free five-year guarantee and a complimentary wall-mount and installation.

Samsung QE75Q900R 75-inch QLED HDR 4000 8K TV | Now £6999

Oh, so 65-inches isn't enough? Well, if you're going to splash out on the UK's first 8K TV, then you may as well go big, like really big. This 75-inch beast comes with a free five-year guarantee and a complimentary wall-mount and installation too. If you're buying this, we'd very much like to be friends.

