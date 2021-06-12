Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new expansion tackles major Viking history battle

The next Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion will see the series return to France, with Eivor and his clan set to partake in one of the most ambitious battles in Viking history.

Revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase at E3 2021, Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris will see players journeying to war torn Francia uncovering enemy secrets and forming strategic alliances in order to safeguard their clan's future.

Siege of Paris will see the return of Black Box infiltration missions, which avoid sending players down a set path, and will introduce new abilities, weapons, gear and enemies. This expansion releases this "summer" (between June and August).

And more

In addition, Ubisoft revealed that the Viking Age Discovery Tour mode will be available this "Fall" (between September and November) for free to those who already own Valhalla. this new experience will allow players to play as people in Viking times and to "follow them in their endeavors", while collecting exclusive rewards.

Ubisoft also teased that more expansions are coming in 2022, suggesting that "Eivor is not done with Odin yet". These 2022 expansions will mark the first time the developer has supported an Assassin's Creed game well into its second year - which could mean we might be waiting a while for a new Assassin's Creed game.