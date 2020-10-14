Amazon Prime Day book deals: great offers on books, e-readers and audiobooks

Book deals during Amazon Prime Day are a real page turner in 2020. What's novel is the fact that we're seeing discounts on both plain old paper books and audiobooks. We also have deals listed on e-readers.

We're all spending a lot of time inside these days and as the colder months are setting in, so there's nothing better than snuggling up on the couch with a good book (even if someone else is reading it to you).

Here at TechRadar, we've put together a list of the best Amazon Prime book deals for you to peruse below.

Don't forget: you need a Prime membership to be eligible for the best Amazon Prime Day deals. The good news is you can also get access to the offers by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial, if you haven't done so before.

Book deals

US

Up to 80% off select best sellers on Kindle: Good until midnight PDT on Tuesday, 10/13

From now until midnight on the west coast, snag some of the bestselling e-books of the last few years in mystery, romance, science fiction, biography and YA.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts: Lightning deal incoming at 7:45 am EDT / 4:45 am PDT

Over 400 pages of rare promotional pieces, game box art, instruction booklet illustrations, official character illustrations, sprite art, interviews with the artists, and a great deal more about the history of the Zelda franchise! Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

The Art of DOOM: Eternal: Lightning deal incoming at 8:40 am EDT / 5:40 am PDT

See concept art, beautiful paintings, codex entries and more from one of the most popular games of 2020. Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

Saga Hardcover Book Three: Lightning deal incoming at 11:20 am EDT / 8:20 am PDT

Get the final volumes of Part One of the incredible, Eisner-winning space opera series that alternates heartwarming and heartbreaking moments in every issue. Then wait impatiently with the rest of us for the comic to come back from its hiatus. Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

Star Wars: 5-Minute Star Wars Stories: Lightning deal incoming at 12:10 pm EDT / 9:20 am PDT

Marketed towards under-10 Star Wars fans-to-be, this illustrated book has 11 stories of some of the greatest franchise movie moments, as a fun bedtime book for kids before they're ready to watch the real thing. Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

Cooking for Geeks: Real Science, Great Cooks, and Good Food: Lightning deal incoming at 1:30 pm EDT / 10:30 am PDT

This cookbook does more than just list out recipes: it teaches you the science and chemistry behind cooking, to help you understand what you're doing and why in a relatable way. Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

Batman: The Killing Joke Deluxe: Lightning deal incoming at 2:30 pm EDT / 11:30 am PDT

Read what may be the most famous take on Batman and the Joker in comic book history in Alan Moore's The Killing Joke. Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

The Art of Star Wars Rebels: Lightning deal incoming at 6:15 pm EDT / 3:15 pm PDT

Before its characters (allegedly) reappear in Season Two of the Mandalorian, revisit the hit cartoon Rebels with "never-before-seen concept art and process pieces along with exclusive commentary from the creative team behind the show". Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 30th Anniversary Edition: Lightning deal incoming at 7:20 pm EDT / 4:20 pm PDT

Check out Frank Miller's original take on the Batman v Superman storyline that resonated with 80s comic book readers, at a new low for Prime Day. Check the link right when the lightning deal strikes to see the price and snatch your copy first.View Deal

UK

Get "My Sister, the Serial Killer" and other bestsellers for just 99p: Deals good from now until the end of Prime Day

Grab bestselling titles like Me and White Supremacy, How to Live in a Van and Travel, and The Spitfire Girls for dirt cheap today only.View Deal

The Hate U Give (46% off): £7.99 £4.30 on Amazon

Winner of the 2018 British Book Awards Children's Book of the Year and Waterstones Children's Book Prize 2018, this beloved YA book is a great gift for any teen or adult. Or, check out these other deals (up to 50% off) on children's books for Prime Day.View Deal

Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes: £20.00 £6.99 on Amazon

From the UK's most visited food blog, Pinch of Nom gives you 100 recipes meant to be both delicious and thinning, and it's at its lowest price ever. Plus, check out the other cookbooks on sale for Prime Day that will teach you all the new recipes you'll need for years to come.View Deal

Audiobook deals

US

Audible Premium Plus (one year): $149.50 $99.50

Prime members who are ready to commit to a whole year can capitalize on a fantastic early Amazon Prime Day Audible deal right now, knocking a huge $50 off a yearly Audible Premium Plus subscription. That'll give you 12 free book credits up front, and completely unlimited access to the new Audible Plus audiobook library.

View Deal

Audible 30-day free trial: Sign up here

Not ready to commit to a full year? You can sign up for a month of Audible for free and see if you're an audiophile or not. You get one audiobook credit or two if you're a Prime member, plus access to the Audible Plus catalog as long as you're a member. After your first month, it's $14.95 per month, but if you cancel, you keep whichever audiobooks you purchased.View Deal

UK

Get a free audiobook and a 30-day free trial with Audible | Sign up here

Time to work on your Goodreads reading goals with some audiobooks for your commute or relaxation time. With this deal, you get any one free audiobook you want, plus 30 days to check out the Audible Plus catalog. After your first month, it's £7.99/month per month, but if you cancel, you keep whichever audiobooks you purchased.View Deal

E-reader deals

UK

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is on offer right now at Amazon. It includes an upgraded 300 PPI glare-free display and full waterproofing - making it a top travelling companion. You've also got the option for larger storage sizes over the standard Kindle, great if you're planning on stocking up on books and audiobooks for offline use.View Deal

Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save 45% on the Kindle Kids Edition, which is bound to keep your little ones entertained. Amazon's kid-friendly Kindle comes with a 2-year-worry-free-guarantee which means if your child somehow damages their device, you can get a replacement from Amazon.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 months free at Amazon

Prime members can grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for absolutely nothing right now - an excellent offer if you're looking to warm up with a good book this fall.View Deal

US

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite during the Amazon Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the waterproof e-reader which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

View Deal

All-new Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Kindle Kids Edition on sale for $74.99 during its Amazon Prime Day sale. The hand-held e-reader includes a colorful cover and one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, allowing kids to explore popular book titles and series.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 months free at Amazon

Prime members can grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for absolutely nothing right now - an excellent offer if you're looking to warm up with a good book this fall.View Deal

