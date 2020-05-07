All iPhone 12 models will have 5G, but it'll be limited on some new iPhones

The iPhone 12 leaks are coming thick and fast now with the latest rumor teaching us a few details about the 5G connectivity you can expect on the next iPhone.

Jon Prosser, an analyst and tech leaker, claims to have heard that all four upcoming models of the iPhone 12 will be capable of a 5G connection, but there are some caveats.

Prosser notes that his current information suggests the two cheaper models of the iPhone 12 - that's the 5.4-inch device and one of the 6.1-inch devices - won't be sporting mmWave 5G connectivity.

Where you live will determine whether this matters to you. 5G is currently split between two technologies, with mmWave 5G offering higher speeds while its rival sub-6 technology is more commonly used. That means mmWave 5G is only being used by certain carriers and technology.

For example, US carrier Verizon's 5G network is entirely based on the mmWave 5G technology. That likely means that the cheaper iPhones won't work with 5G connectivity on that network.

There aren't any networks in the UK currently using mmWave 5G technology, so it's unlikely to affect you if you buy a cheaper iPhone 12 there.

According to Prosser's information, the two higher end models will work with mmWave 5G technology though. So if you're interested in the very top speeds, you'll likely need to opt for one of those models.

The source's information in the past few weeks has been accurate on products such as the iPhone SE and the MacBook Pro 13, so we'd expect this to be correct information too.

As with all leaks though, obviously take it with a pinch of salt. We'll be bringing you the latest on the iPhone 12 as and when we hear it, and if you want to read about everything we've seen so far you can find it below.

Via Tom's Guide