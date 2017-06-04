Tekken 7 tips and tricks

Want to learn how to play Tekken 7 like one of the best? Of course you do. You’re a King of Iron Fist tournament champion, right?

Before you can go online to prove that you’re the best around, however, it might be worth your while to read up on some of the best strategies we’ve gleaned over the years and put them into practice before hitting tourney circuit.

To that end we’ve assembled a guide of the 10 essential Tekken tips and tricks you need to know, starting with the hardware you need then talking about the moves to know and finishing with some parting advice on how to become the best of the best.

Are you going to claim the top of the tournament ladder after your first few matches? Probably not. But if you heed our advice and spend some time in training mode, you’ll breeze through the ranks and get straight to the heart of the competition.

Get ready for the next battle!