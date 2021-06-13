Square Enix Presents: how to watch the Square Enix E3 2021 conference

Square Enix is hosting a Square Enix Presents showcase in just a few hours as part of E3 2021 and if you want to catch the whole event live then you've landed on the right page.

Square Enix has given us a vague idea of what we can expect from today's showcase (more on that below). And while the majority of the event is set to focus on already confirmed games, we do know that Square has one big surprise in store for us today: a new, unannounced game from Eidos-Montréal. It's not too long until we find out what this new title is and - hopefully - get a glimpse of it in action.

Want to catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch the Square Enix Presents showcase.

How to watch the Square Enix Presents showcase

The Square Enix Presents E3 2021 showcase takes place on June 13 at 12:15pm PT / 3:15pm ET / 8:15pm BST (or June 14 at 5:15am AEST). The stream will last around 40 minutes.

You can watch the showcase live on Square Enix's Twitch and YouTube channels, but you'll also be able to watch it right here as we'll embed the live stream above as soon as it goes live.

Square Enix Presents showcase: what to expect

Square Enix has even given a vague list of what we can expect to see during the presentation, including the announcement of a new game from Eidos-Montréal, an update on Babylon’s Fall, fresh details on Marvel’s Avenger’s upcoming expansion and a deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors.

While not confirmed, there have been rumors of a new Marvel XCOM game that we're hoping will be revealed during Square's conference. In addition, we're hoping for a release date for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

It's possible we may get an update on Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker too. And, while it's highly unlikely, we are hoping that we will get a glimpse of Final Fantasy 16 or Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 - though we're not holding our breath.