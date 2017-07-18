Splatoon 2 tips and tricks

Splatoon was something of a surprise hit on the Wii U. Not only was it Nintendo's first real stab at an online shooter, it was also an entirely new IP and launched on a console which will go down in history as one of Nintendo's biggest commercial failures.

In spite of this, Splatoon sold millions and established itself as one of the Japanese giant's most exciting new franchises. We haven't had to wait long for a sequel, and Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch improves on its forerunner in practically every way possible – but there will be plenty of newcomers who are experiencing this series for the first time, so here are some handy hints and tips to ease you in gently.