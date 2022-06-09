How to watch Queer as Folk 2022 online: stream the Peacock Original reboot from anywhere now

It’s been 20 years since Russell T Davies delighted viewers with his taboo-busting portrayal of three gay friends living in Manchester. Now Queer as Folk reboot is back with a new tale that reflects the modern diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. Poignant, fierce, and full of heart, we’ll explain below how to watch Queer as Folk (2022) online from anywhere.

Taking Davies’ 1999 original as his starting point, creator Stephen Dunn has catered the show for “a global audience”, with the action now taking place in what he calls “one of the most unique queer communities in North America”, New Orleans.

The 8-episode series follows a tight-knit group of queer friends and lovers, who reconnect when Brodie (Devin Way), a med-school dropout described as “hot, smart, and afraid of commitment” returns home after a two-year absence. A raucous night out at local club Babylon sees Brodie hook up with Mingus (Fin Argus), an aspiring drag performer. But their lives are altered forever when a tragic event devastates their community.

The almost entirely LGBTQ-identifying cast includes, Johnny Sibilly (Pose, Hacks) as Brodie's ex-boyfriend Noah, and non-binary actor Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky) as best friend Ruthie. Candace Grace stars as her partner Shar, who’s making “the rocky transition from punk to parenthood”, while the excellent Ryan O'Connell (the star of Netflix’s Special) plays Devin’s brother Julian.

Also starring SATC legend Kim Cattrall, this new iteration of Davies’ original looks like a fresh, jubilant celebration of the modern queer experience. Just read on for our guide below, which explains how to watch Queer as Folk online, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Queer as Folk online in the US

(opens in new tab) All eight episodes of Peacock’s highly anticipated reboot (opens in new tab) arrive on Thursday, June 9, and will be ready to binge-watch from 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST. And while the first episode is likely to be free to stream on the Peacock Free plan (the day after broadcast), you’ll want a Peacock Premium subscription to access the remaining episodes. Premium is ad-supported and will cost $4.99 a month. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, which removes out any ad-related interruptions and allows you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Queer as Folk online outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service. That means you won’t be able to stream any of the eight episodes of Queer as Folk online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Queer as Folk online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Queer as Folk online FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Allies and queer brethren in Canada have to wait a few weeks longer until Sunday, June 26, when Queer as Folk airs at 9pm ET weekly via the Showcase channel. Alternatively, stream it live online or on-demand through the Global TV app. You will need, however, to enter your cable provider login details. If your household has ditched cable for OTT solutions, we’ve got you covered too. A subscription to Amazon Prime (CAD$9.99 a month after the free month-long trial) means you can also purchase Amazon Channels, and therefore purchase a subscription to StackTV which offer great programming including Showcase content. f you haven’t used it before, you’re entitled to a 30-day free trial before paying a thing. And, if you decide to keep your subscription active after that, it’ll cost you CAD$12.99 per month in addition to your basic Prime membership. Out of the country when Queer as Folk gets broadcast? Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) to avoid geo-blocking restrictions and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.

