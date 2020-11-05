Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: find stock here

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is the company's new mainstream mid-range processor, with eight cores and 16 threads, it looks like a serious gaming CPU, and it goes on sale today, November 5.

Balancing performance and price (areas AMD is an expert in), the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has a good shot at being the most popular of AMD's Ryzen 5000 series, and that could mean stock gets bought up quickly.

So, to help make sure you get hold of this CPU, we've listed all the top online retailers which will have AMD Ryzen 7 5800X stock. Rather than feeling lost and overwhelmed, let us show you where to buy the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

As stock goes live, we'll update this page, and when stock runs out we'll also let you know, so keep this page open and refreshed.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X will sell for $449 (£420, around AU$630). Some retailers look like they will slightly undercut these prices, so as long as there's stock, you should check a few stores to see which one offers the best price.

As soon as we see more retailers off the CPUs for sale, we'll update this page.

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X in the US

Orders for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X go live in the US on November 5, so check back here to see who has stock of the new CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X deals at B&H

B&H is the only US retailer with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800X page currently live. It's selling the CPU for $449, and you can pre-order it now. This may be your best bet to get hold of the processor in the US for the moment.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X deals at Amazon

Amazon isn't showing any live deals for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X just yet, but does have offers on the older AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. Hopefully the deals will appear here later today.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X deals at Best Buy

Like Amazon, deals for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X haven't gone live at Best Buy just yet, but check back here throughout the day, as they should appear in the next few hours.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X deals at Newegg

Newegg's website is not showing AMD Ryzen 7 5800X yet, but it will be one of the main retailers selling the CPU when it goes live later on November 5.View Deal

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X in the UK

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X goes on sale in the UK on November 5 as well, though no deals are currently live. However, a number of websites allow you to either pre-order or request an email alert for when it goes on sale.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X stock at Currys PC World

Currys is a big retailer in the UK, and it's selling the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for £420. It's not available to buy just yet, but you can enter your email address to find out when it's in stock. According to the website, this is a very popular product at the moment.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer's page for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is now live, but is listed as 'Coming Soon', so you can't buy it just yet. It's worth keeping an eye on this page, however, to check to see when stock goes on sale.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and it has the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X in stock, though it's not ready to buy just yet. When it does go live, it'll cost £428.99, slightly more expensive than Currys PC World.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X stock at Scan

Scan is also selling the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, but you can't buy it just yet. This retailer is also offering a free mask and a Far Cry 6 game download code as well.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X stock at Box

Box is an online retailer and it looks like it will be selling the CPU later today. No product page has appeared yet, however. Hopefully one will show up soon.View Deal

