Our top 10 best mobile phone deals of the Bank Holiday: including iPhone, Samsung SIMO and more

We know that it isn't very socially acceptable (except for in orchestral circles), but from time to time we at the The Big Deal do like to blow our own trumpet. Because putting all humility aside, we're actually really really good at finding killer mobile phone deals.

The reason we can be quite so bold in our self-aggrandising is because we work day in, day out digging around the deepest and darkest corners of the internet (OK, so maybe not the very darkest corners) looking for the best bargains and discounts.

Now we're guessing that you may have taken one look at this Bank Holiday weekend's weather forecast and thought to yourself that this might finally be the ideal time to get your new mobile contract or SIM plan sorted (as well as the rest of your tech shopping - check out all the best bank holiday sales this weekend). Well, good news...because we've made it a whole lot easier for you. Below we've highlighted ten stellar deals on the likes of iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the breakout smartphone hit of the year so far, the Huawei P20 Pro.

And if you rudely decide that the deal we've picked out for you isn't quite cutting the mustard, we've gone and found a second deal for each handset that may suit you better. That means you don't have to waste time shopping around, and you can get back to staring at the raindrops streaming down the windows instead...

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 on Vodafone | £125 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

We've gone out all guns blazing with the first deal on this list - it's just far too good to hold back until the end. Bear in mind that the Galaxy S9 is barely two months old and you'll understand just how ridiculously cheap this is. Total cost over 24 months is £677

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: Samsung Galaxy S9 on EE | £24 FREE upfront with S9MAX38 voucher code | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm from Affordable Mobiles

Best iPhone 8 deal

iPhone 8 64GB on O2 | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34pm

The iPhone 8 is coming out a little bit more expensive than the S9 at present, except when it comes to big data deals. The mighty 30GB data allowance means this is the tariff to go for if your Spotify and Netflix streaming appetite is usually too big for your belly. Total cost over 24 months is £906

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: iPhone 8 on EE | £180 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £26pm from Mobiles.co.uk

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on EE | £59 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

The low low price of the S9 may be rocking our world at the moment, but we haven't forgotten about the bigger, better Note 8. Not by a long way. This Fonehouse tariff has been rocking our world for a while now. Loads of data, reasonable upfront price and bills, fastest 4G speeds. Lovely jubbly.

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on O2 | £2.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm from Mobile Phones Direct

Best Huawei P20 Pro deal

Huawei P20 Pro on Vodafone | £125 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Coming in £20 cheaper than the S9 deal above, the Huawei P20 Pro is a bigger, newer and (arguably) better Android smartphone than the Samsung. Paying £23 a month for it is nothing short of spectacular. Total cost over 24 months is £682

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: Huawei P20 Pro on EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm from Affordable Mobiles

Best OnePlus 6 deal

OnePlus 6 on O2 | £19.99 upfront| 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

Those rambunctious young upstarts at OnePlus have been providing a genuine alternative to iPhones and Galaxys for a few years now. Their latest handset just hit the shelves this week, and this is the cheapest way you can get it on contract with decent data. Total cost over 24 months is £979.99

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: OnePlus 6 on O2 | £9.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £50pm available direct from O2

Best LG G7 ThinQ deal

LG G7 ThinQ on O2 | FREE upfront| 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Talking of brand new mobile phones, the LG G7 ThinQ just hit the shelves, too. We 're not entirely sure what we think of the name, but we love this just-reduced price. Absolutely free upfront, reasonable bills and stacks of data. Total cost over 24 months is £792

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: LG G7 ThinQ on EE | £219 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm from Fonehouse

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 on Vodafone | £130 upfront (with 10OFF code)| 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

The last generation of Samsung Galaxy flagship has seen some simply stupendous price drops of late, and this is the crowning glory. Somehow you can now get this wonderful phone for less than £20 per month and so less than £600 over the two year term. Total cost over 24 months is £562

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: Samsung Galaxy S8 on O2 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £32pm from Carphone Warehouse

Best Google Pixel 2 deal

Google Pixel 2 on EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

We wish we could tell you that Pixel 2 prices are at their lowest ever and you should snap them up now, but unfortunately our time machine's broken so we can't go back to February this year. But if it's the Pixel 2 you're desperate for, then look no further. Or if you want the bigger brother, then cast your eyes downards. Total cost over 24 months is £912

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: Google Pixel 2 XL on O2 | £99.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £34pm from Carphone Warehouse

Best SIM only deal

10GB SIM on iD Mobile | 1 month contract | 300 minutes | Unlimited texts | £10 per month

Carphone Warehouse-owned iD only just launched this SIMO deal, but we've already taken it to our hearts. Paying a tenner for your new SIM is probably the sweet spot you were looking for, and this is the deal that gets you the most data possible. It's a real bargain, this.

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: SIM only on Three | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month

Best iPhone X deal

iPhone X 64GB on Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £57pm

We're guessing that the absence of the iPhone X from this list has been rather conspicuous up until now. Well that's because the price just won't seem to budge downwards. The 10th anniversary iPhone X is still mega expensive, but this Vodafone deal is about as affordable as it comes. At least you don't have to pay anything upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1368

View Deal

ALSO CONSIDER: iPhone X on O2 | £99.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £56pm from Carphone Warehouse

