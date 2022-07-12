Prime Day gaming deals sales live - the best deals for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch

Refresh

If you’re on the hunt for PS5 accessories and controllers, but aren’t in the UK or US, then check out the best deals in your region right now, below:

If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day PS5 deals , then you’ll be happy to hear that there are a handful of excellent PS5 controller and accessories deals right now. While our cup isn’t exactly overflowing with great deals, the ones that we are seeing are definitely worth considering.

We could see these prices come down further around Black Friday, but the current discounts are definitely not to be sniffed at if you’re an avid flight or racing sim fan. Not in the UK or US? Check out the best Thrustmaster deals in your region, below:

While most of the TRG team in London are sweating buckets, Amazon is busy sweating deals (it’s been a long day, ok?). If you’re a racing or flight sim fan then you should definitely check out Amazon’s current Thrustmaster deals. Thrustmaster is a notable brand when it comes to flight and racing sim peripherals, so it’s a welcome sight to see many of its products discounted right now.

There are a ton of Prime Day gaming deals on Amazon right now and there’s no sign of them letting up. Until midnight tomorrow, you can find deep discounts on console bundles, games, and accessories. There are more than any one person can dig through – thank goodness we’ve a large team here at TechRadar Gaming who can do all the hard work for you.

We’ll be singling out the best PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch deals for you throughout the next two days and sharing them here.

There are loads of deals already live and sellers will be publishing more throughout the next day. So be sure to check back here often to make sure you don’t miss any of the best discounts.

We’ll be looking out for the best console bundles and in particular any discounts on PS5s, as the much-in-demand console is in dire need of a price cut after being out in the wild for nearly two years.

Our top Prime Day gaming deals in the US

Our top Prime Day gaming deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance 2022: £359.99 £294.99

£294.99 PS5 DualSense wireless controller: £63.47 £44.99

£44.99 2TB Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X: £474.99 £374.99

£374.99 Logitech G920 driving force racing wheel and pedals: £299.99 £169.99

Right now, the best gaming deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart will have some good deals throughout the day in the US, and UK retailers such as Currys and John Lewis will also be posting deals and we’ll share those here as we spot them. As Prime day continues, we'll be sniffing out the best gaming deals we can find.