Live
Prime Day gaming deals sales live - even more great deals for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch
Prime Day gaming deals to fill your basket
By Julian Benson Contributions from Vic Hood last updated
We're into the second half of Prime Day and the hours are counting down to scoop up the best Prime Day gaming deals.
We've seen console bundles discounted, first-party games with big reductions, and some of the best (and worst) peripherals going for significantly less than their RRP.
We'll be singling out the best PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch deals for you so stick with us to make sure you don't miss any excellent deals before the end of Prime Day.
There are loads of deals already live and sellers will be publishing more throughout the next day. So be sure to check back here often to make sure you don’t miss any of the best discounts.
We’ll be looking out for the best console bundles and in particular any discounts on PS5s, as the much-in-demand console is in dire need of a price cut after being out in the wild for nearly two years.
Our top Prime Day gaming deals in the US
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink 2TB (PS5 compatible):
$399.99$237.49
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership:
$79.99$59.99
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals (Xbox & PC):
$299.99$189.99
Our top Prime Day gaming deals in the UK
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land:
£49.99£35.95
- DualSense wireless controller:
£65.31£44.99
- 2TB Seagate expansion card (Xbox):
£474.99£374.99
Right now, the best gaming deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart will have some good deals throughout the day in the US, and UK retailers such as Currys and John Lewis will also be posting deals and we’ll share those here as we spot them. As Prime day continues, we'll be sniffing out the best gaming deals we can find.
We’ve seen loads of Xbox game deals this Amazon Prime Day… but is that really a good thing? Xbox Game Pass is still one of the best deals in gaming, allowing you to download tons of fantastic games, all for the cost of a monthly subscription. Xbox Game Pass has kind of ruined Prime Day for Xbox owners.
If you’ve just recently picked up an Xbox Series X|S console, we’d recommend skipping Xbox game deals on Prime Day entirely, and checking out Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate instead.
Check out the best Xbox Game Pass deals where you live here:
Amazon Prime Day has been pretty excellent for PS5 SSD deals this year. But if this is your first time buying, how can you tell which internal SSD is right for you?
We’ve put together a handy explainer letting you know how to spot a PS5 SSD at a glance, as well as which ones you should consider buying. We also go into detail about what to look out for in our best PS5 SSD guide.
And if you’re outside of the US and UK, we’ve rounded up the best PS5 SSD deals where you live right here:
If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming chair then it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. Luckily TechRadar’s Computing Editor Christian Guyton is here to help and has wrangled together a list of 13 gaming chair deals that are worth your money.
Some of the highlights from Christian’s picks include a $194 discount on the Razer Iskur X in the US and £100 off the Corsair T3 Rush in the UK, with both chairs offering the lumbar support your back has been craving.
If you’re not in the UK or US, however, you can find the best prices for top gaming chairs in your region, below:
Things are better when we work together. And sometimes working together just results in a bitter argument. But if you want to take the risk then it’s worth checking out these excellent Prime Day deals on co-op games in the UK.
Right now, you can pick up the critically acclaimed It Takes Two for just £15.99 on PS4 (the lowest price it’s been yet), the Lego Harry Potter Collection for under £20 on Switch and the recently released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition on Xbox for just under £30.
But if you’re not in the UK, don’t fret. Below, you’ll find the best prices for co-op games right now in your region: