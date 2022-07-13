The biggest board game of last year is down to its lowest-ever price

One of the biggest board games of last year has been reduced to its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day.
Descent: Legends of the Dark has dropped to only £90.99 (opens in new tab) as part of this year’s Prime Day Deals. That’s a 30% discount on its usual £129.95 retail price, and a fairly phenomenal reduction for a game that was released last year to rave reviews across the board.
It’s also down to $139.96 (opens in new tab) in the US – a 20% discount on its standard $174.95 price tag. While that’s not the lowest price it’s ever gone for, it’s a hefty reduction all the same. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Best Prime Day Descent: Legends in the Dark deal UK
Descent: Legends of The Dark:
£129.95 £90.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 30% - This is the lowest price we've seen for Descent: Legend of the Dark at Amazon. Considering it was one of the biggest board games released last year, that makes it a perfect time to pick up Fantasy Flight's dark miniature game if you haven't already.
Best Prime Day Descent: Legends in the Dark deal US
Descent: Legends of The Dark:
$174.95 $139.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 20% - This one of the lowest prices we've Descent: Legend of the Dark go for at Amazon. Considering it was one of the biggest board games released last year, that makes it a perfect time to pick up Fantasy Flight's dark miniature game if you haven't already.
Descent: Legends of the Dark made quite a splash when it was released last year. Its sleek dungeon crawling, meticulously designed scenarios, beautiful miniatures, and app-assisted campaign turned plenty of heads.
But its full retail price tag is almost as hefty as its 4kg box. Now is the perfect time to pick it up if you’ve been waiting for a bargain. Dropping such a substantial amount of money on a board game may seem steep, but the sheer quantity of content included in Descent’s gigantic box will keep you replaying for months, even years to come.
Don’t worry if you’re new to the world of board games. Descent may seem like an intimidating beast to break with its huge size and hundreds of miniatures, but it eases you into the adventure. Through gradually introducing rules step by step, and using a companion app to take boring arithmetic out of your hands, it’s an excellent purchase for beginners.
If you’re not enticed by the prospect of a gritty adventure across a dark and twisted fantasy world, check out our round-up of the best Prime Day board game deals. There are plenty of bargains to be had on your favourite tabletop games.
And if you’re not fussed about price, read our pick of the best board games to be played right now. If nothing else, it’ll give you an idea of what to look out for this Prime Day.
More Descent: Legends of the Dark deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Descent: Legends of the Dark the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: $100 off the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Cheap Fire tablets: Amazon Fire tablets starting at £34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dental: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off some Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)