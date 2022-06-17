Get 2 months for the price of 1 in Hide.me's cheap short-term VPN deal

Who ordered a sizzling hot VPN deal? Well, Hide.me VPN has delivered, bringing new customers better security and privacy for the next 60 days with its excellent value short term plan.

Double the duration, you can protect your devices for a whole 60 days, all for the price of $9.95 (opens in new tab) - the usual rate for Hide.me's one month subscription.

And that's not all. Hide.me is also throwing in 2TB of cloud storage via Internxt for a whole year.

A great excuse to try out one of the best VPNs on the market, short term plans (while more expensive) are a great stepping stone for those new to the software. Or, for those who only need it for a short period of time, say, to access a US Open live stream or watch Love Island from abroad - Hide.me VPN has got you covered.

For all the details of this fantastic value Hide.me deal, as well as recommendations for the longer term VPN plans we recommend

Hide.me VPN deal in full:

Hide.me VPN has increasingly gone up in our estimations, in part thanks to its exceptionally fast performance and its ability to unblock many of the most popular streaming services. We're also big fans of its mobile VPN apps, and there is the added bonus of giving it a try before you buy thanks to its free VPN plan as well.

Building out a network of 2,000+ servers across 75+ countries, it'll allow you to connect to up to ten devices simultaneously, and - for those with more expertise - it's hugely configurable.

Among its array of features you'll find a kill switch and split tunneling, in addition to its MultiHop VPN and Bolt tool. Hide.me also successfully unblocked Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, and Prime Video. For anyone after a Netflix VPN, however, it failed to access any country exclusives in our latest round of tests.

Of course, its speed results are one of its standout points of note, peaking at 900Mbps, second only to TorGuard. That makes Hide.me one fast VPN, and proves itself as a bit of an all-rounder.

How to save even more on your VPN

For anyone who only wants the short term benefits of a VPN, Hide.Me VPN's 60-day offer is undoubtedly one of the most tempting out there. However, opting for a long term plan guarantees a far more affordable monthly rate and means you don't lose out on maintaining better online security on your device once your subscription comes to an end.

